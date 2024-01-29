From Art & Plumbing to Tech: e-PORT's 28 Year Old Sales Officer Ignites Maritime Digitalization and Sustainability

eLSA Logo Chua at X-Node Competition Launch Boat Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just four years, Justin Chua has transitioned from a multifaceted freelancer to a tech entrepreneur with a successful exit under his belt. At 28, Chua is the Sales Officer at e-PORT, a burgeoning maritime startup revolutionizing the industry with its cutting-edge "Ship-in-Port" platform, eLSA.

Justin Chua's unconventional journey began in the arts and trades, where he honed his skills as a tattoo artist as well as a plumber. His diverse background has contributed to his unique approach to problem-solving and innovation in the tech space. At e-PORT, Chua and his team have been instrumental in digitalizing over 75% of Singapore's domestic fleet of Water-Taxis, an essential port service that exists across all corners of the globe, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability within the maritime sector.

e-PORT's eLSA modules have not only reduced operational inefficiencies but have also cut wastage and costs for maritime stakeholders. The company's commitment to the environment is evident in its port service modules, which are trialing AI algorithms capable of reducing emissions by 25% and improving operational efficiency by 59%.

Chua's entrepreneurial spirit shone through when his first venture and side-project, CopyScouts, an AI-powered copywriting tool, was acquired by the co-founder of a NASDAQ-listed e-commerce giant (one of Shopify's major competitors) at a 14x multiple.

Today, Justin Chua is fully committed to propelling e-PORT to new heights, with a focus on sustainability and technological innovation. His passion for making a positive impact on the world is a testament to his belief that a diverse background can lead to extraordinary achievements in the tech industry.

e-PORT is a maritime startup dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of port services through innovative technology. With a focus on digitalization and environmental responsibility, e-PORT is leading the charge in transforming the maritime industry for the better. e-PORT operates its flagship eLSA 'ship-in-port' Platform, which connects Charterer, Carrier, Broker, Agent, and Port Services in the maritime supply chain and delivers real-time data access and visibility to cut wastage and emissions while helping the long tail of MSMEs in maritime commerce digitalize.

eLSA 'ship-in-port' Platform offers various modular software solutions to the key stakeholders in the maritime supply chain grouped into 5 tiers: Charterer, Broker, Carrier, Agent, and Port Services. eLSA identifies the Port Services that enable the ship that comes to port to load and unload as the primary data sources. eLSA platform allows the ship-agent, who on behalf of the carrier, procures these port services and coordinate the numerous 'ship-in-port' activities spanning across logistical, regulatory and financial, to digitally conduct these activities online.

eLSA enables such key operational data to seamlessly flow from the port services, and the agent to the carrier, and the charterer. eLSA also offers various 'client-side' modules for the carrier and the charterer to consume such data. Ship-agents use eLSA's apps for procurement of port services, much like booking Ubers. eLSA automation also streamlines the ship-agent workflow, and creates easy and real-time access of documents and activity updates.

Over 80% of the 25 trillion-dollar global goods trade is seaborne (UNCTAD data). Out of this $20T seaborne supply chain, more than 80% are bulk raw materials shipped in bulkers and tankers. Due to lack of visibility, these cargo owners incur huge contingency with extra materials, inventory & storage to mitigate uncertainty in ship arrival, and create huge wastage.

According to McKinsey over 40% of wastage occurs in the supply chains. We aim to conservatively cut 5% of costs in the supply chain management (contingency cost of $2T), freight ($1T), and port expense ($100B) markets which total an aggregate of about $155 billion.