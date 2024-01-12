Unstoppable Domains Partners With SecureWeb3 To Enable Brand IP Protection
The partnership will allow web3 domain holders to proactively scan for IP violations and send out NFT-based takedown notices directly to perpetrators’ wallets.
Businesses can now effortlessly automate brand protection and assert their digital presence with confidence and trust, eliminating the risks of impersonation, copyright infringement & fraud...”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading web3 domain names and digital identity provider Unstoppable Domains today announced a new strategic partnership with SecureWeb3, a premier solutions provider helping businesses secure their web3 presence, to leverage its first-of-a-kind Web3 Brand Protection Platform.
— Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains
As part of the collaboration, SecureWeb3 will seamlessly integrate the sale of Unstoppable Domains within their Brand Protection Platform, providing buyers with a streamlined and user-friendly experience to secure their web3 domains. This integration will simplify the process of establishing a genuine digital identity by providing all the necessary tools for businesses and brands alike.
“In the dynamic and ever-growing world of web3, securing domain names for your business or personal brand is not merely a necessity — it is a strategic imperative,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. “With the combined forces of SecureWeb3 and Unstoppable Domains, businesses can now effortlessly automate brand protection and assert their digital presence with confidence and trust, eliminating the risks of impersonation, copyright infringement, fraud, and other malicious activity.”
Designed to remove brands’ “Web3 digital blindspots,” this first-of-its-kind platform allows businesses to safeguard their intellectual property and maintain their online reputation by proactively scanning for copyright infringements and streamlining the process of issuing takedown requests and notices.
To this end, the platform leverages advanced algorithms to monitor online activity and quickly identify instances of unauthorized intellectual property use, such as slogans, brand, and product names, by extensively scanning decentralized entities like web3 domains, NFTs, and metaverse marketplaces.
From the ground up, SecureWeb3's brand protection platform was designed for a wide variety of businesses, including corporate and fashion brands, sports teams, celebrities, technology businesses, law firms, and startups — essentially anyone who needs to protect their intellectual property and requires unparalleled security and identity assurance.
The primary objective of the new partnership between Unstoppable Domains and SecureWeb3 is to underscore the pivotal role that domain security and sovereignty play in the rapidly growing web3 landscape. By showcasing the value and utility of Unstoppable Domains, SecureWeb3 aims to educate and inform buyers about the significance of blockchain-based domains, emphasizing that they are not just digital assets but fundamental pillars of digital identity and security.
“Partnering with Unstoppable Domains makes perfect sense for us because we believe that the very first step businesses need to take when entering the decentralized space is to register and secure their brands’ web3 domain names,” noted Adam Leese, Co-Founder of SecureWeb3. “By creating a solution that enables users to register their web3 domains, manage their digital assets, and then monitor their brand across multiple Web3 platforms, will enable businesses to secure and protect their intellectual property in this new digital era.”
Today, a myriad of well-known global brands have already embraced the world of web3, including Nike, Starbucks, Porsche, Build-a-Bear, Gucci, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, Zara, NBA, NFL, and many others, by establishing their presence in metaverses, launching digital collectibles and loyalty programs, or in some other innovative way.
Web3 domains allow companies to reward, engage, and interact with their most loyal fans directly, rewarding their “superfans” and simultaneously incentivizing other users to interact more. Web3 domains also help companies create and foster so-called “micro-communities,” allowing them to access an entirely new class of user statistics to see what people are interested in or assess the effectiveness of their marketing strategies.
With SecureWeb3 and Unstoppable Domains, brands are not just acquiring a domain; they’re investing in the future of their decentralized identity and beginning the process of protecting intellectual property in Web3.
Both companies believe that with their shared vision, they can usher in a new era of Web3 security and brand protection.
About Unstoppable Domains
Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a Web3 domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers Web3 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 720 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.
For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/
About SecureWeb3
SecureWeb3 helps businesses and brands to secure and protect their IP in the Web3 world. Our dedicated Web3 brand protection platform has been designed to help organizations manage their wallets and digital assets and to also remove the digital blindspot by scanning, monitoring & detecting IP infringements across Web3 domains, NFT marketplaces, Metaverse platforms.
For more information, please visit: https://secureweb3.io
