Kinetica Launches Quick Start for Deploying Natural Language to SQL

According to a new press release, Kinetica has launched a Quick Start for deploying natural language to SQL on enterprise data, allowing organizations to perform ad-hoc data analysis on real-time, structured data. The offering aims to provide a fast and easy way to load structured data, optimize the SQL-GPT Large Language Model (LLM), and ask […]

