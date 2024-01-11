Submit Release
Rafael Papyan

Engaged in a diverse array of volunteer initiatives, Rafael has demonstrated a profound commitment to community and personal development. His extensive involvement, ranging from the Central Bank to youth organisations and conferences, underscores a dedication to leveraging skills for societal benefit. Drawing from his two-year presidency of the student council and active engagement in various leadership roles, he has honed essential qualities such as organisational acumen and effective communication. Rafael’s enthusiasm for volunteering as a catalyst for personal growth and societal advancement aligns seamlessly with his values, making him a contributor ready to share knowledge, skills, and a collaborative spirit within the Young European Ambassadors’ initiative.

Rafael Papyan

