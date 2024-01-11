Submit Release
Hrachya Sahakyan

Hrachya is a young professional passionate about labor policies, environment and diversity. Hrachya co-founded an environmental movement, Maqoor, that brings together an inclusive network of young individuals to address the environmental challenges of their communities. Having strong desires to broaden his experiences, Hrachya seeks to participate in wide range of projects and programs. For instance, in 2021-2022, he represented his country, Armenia in the U.S. with the FLEX program. He looks forward to his latest role as a Young European Ambassador.

