Lilit Tigranyan

Lilit is currently pursuing studies in Law and Sociology at Yerevan State University. Concurrently, she works as an intern at EPF, a civil society organisation actively engaged in the directions of civil rights, governance, media, peacebuilding, and various related areas. Being interested in societal issues, she has taken part in several non-formal education programs focusing on topics such as corruption, critical thinking, and more, as well as being involved in a legal clinic. Lilit believes in the power of fundamental changes starting in people’s minds and sees the significant role of education in this process.