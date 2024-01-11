Submit Release
Elen Voskanyan

Elen is currently completing her secondary school studies with a focus on economics, and intends to continue her education in the United States. Her enthusiasm lies in the intersection of innovation and entrepreneurship, evident in her roles as a team leader and chief economist for two projects in the Diamond Challenge Competition and Social Impact Award, where she emerged as a finalist. Committed to addressing global issues, Elen actively collaborates with international peers, serving as a team leader at the Junior Academy of the New York Academy of Sciences and a member of the Competitive College Club Congress. She is convinced that the Young European Ambassadors’ initiative presents distinctive opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, learning, and implementing ideas to bring about positive change in her community and country.

