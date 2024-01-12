When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

A previous press release was issued on 12/15/2023. This new press release is to communicate additional products due to possible health risk.

CHICAGO, Illinois – January 11, 2024 – The Quaker Oats Company today announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

Consumers can scan the SmartLabel QR code on the product package to determine if it has been recalled. Click here for information on how to use SmartLabel.

Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.

This recall applies to the specific products listed below, in addition to the products announced on December 15, 2023. A combined list of recalled products is available on www.QuakerRecallUSA.com.

RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Product Description Size UPC “Best Before” Date Between: GRANOLA BARS Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple 0.84 oz 6 Count 030000571750 Jan-11-24 and Sep-01-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry 0.84 oz 6 Count 030000571767 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack 0.84 oz 48 Count 030000572979 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor 1.23 oz 12 Count 030000315675 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 1.23 oz 5 Count 030000312803 1.23 oz 1 count 030000000410 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor 1.23 oz 1 Count 030000000465 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 1.23 oz 5 Count 030000312827 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs 1.23 oz 10 Count 030000575741 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 1.23 OZ 21 Count 030000569085 41.8 oz 34 Count 030000576236 1.23 oz 14 Count 030000321362 CEREAL BARS Cap'n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar 0.84 oz 8 Count 030000572726 OR 030000574065 Jan-11-24 and Oct-31-24 2.11 oz 1 Count 030000004111 1.79 oz 12 Count 030000572788 0.84 oz 16 Count 030000572764 Cap'n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack 0.84 oz 32 Count 030000572849 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 Cap'n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar 0.84 oz 8 Count 030000574072 OR 030000572740 Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24 2.11 oz 1 Count 030000004128 2.11 oz 12 Count 030000572801 Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars 0.84 oz 8 Count 030000576601 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 0.84 oz 16 Count 030000576618 CEREALS Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack 12.6 oz 2 Pack 030000577578 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate 12.6 oz 030000576922 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 12.6 oz 2 Pack 030000578209 Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry 13.6 oz 030000576939 Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon 14.5 oz 030000061534 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 21 oz 030000320730 43.5 oz 3 Pack 030000577707 OR 030000566497 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar 14.5 oz 030000064412 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 21 oz 030000064030 29 oz 2 Count 030000440612 43.5 oz 3 Pack 030000566480 Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut 14.5 oz 030000313282 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal 10.3 oz 030000573235 Jan-11-24 H and Oct-1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal 11.2 oz 030000578124 Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24 19.3 oz 030000578131 Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal 15.5 oz 030000578186 Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24 Gamesa Marias Cereal 11.4 oz 030000576946 Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24 11.4 oz 2 Count 030000577172 OR 030000577400 CAP’N CRUNCH INSTANT OATMEAL Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal 8.5 oz 030000577103 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal 8.5 oz 030000577110 Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24 GATORADE PROTEIN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARS Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate 2.8 oz 052000010121 JAN 11 24 through APR 10 24 2.8 oz 6 Count 052000041132 2.8 oz 12 Count 052000010138 SNACK MIX Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix) 0.875 oz 104 Count 028400672405 JAN 11 24 through May 7 24

