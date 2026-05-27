Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Allergens
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

May Contain undeclared peanuts

Company Name:
Bazzini, LLC
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites

Company Announcement

Bazzini, LLC, of Allentown, PA, a co-manufacturer utilized by SkinnyDipped®, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites, out of an abundance of caution, due to the possible presence of undeclared peanut allergen. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and sold through retailers. Some products were also provided as complimentary samples to consumers. The products consist of individually wrapped bites sold in packages of different sizes. Recalled products can be identified by the lot code and Best By (BB) date on the exterior package. Each individually wrapped bite can be identified by the lot code and best by date as shown below:

This recall is limited to only those products identified below. No other SkinnyDipped® products are affected.

Product Description

UPC (case)

UPC (Bag)

UPC (Inner)

Best By Date

Lot Codes

Dark Chocolate 
Coconut Almond 
Bites 10ct/3.17oz

10850034219780

850034219783

850034219776

12/20/2026,
12/22/2026,
12/23/2026,
12/26/2026,
12/27/2026,
12/29/2026

B15356,
B15357,
B15360,
B15363,
B25356,
B25357,
B25361,
B25363,
B35354,
B35356,
B35357,
B35360,
B35361

Dark Chocolate 
Coconut Almond 
Bites 6ct/3.17oz

20850034219787

850034219783

850034219776

12/26/2026,
12/27/2026

B25361,
B35360,
B35361

Dark Chocolate 
Coconut Almond 
Bites 50ct/.53oz

10850034219773

N/A

850034219776

12/23/2026

B15357

Dark Chocolate 
Coconut Almond 
Bites 24ct/.53oz

850034219998

N/A

850034219776

12/26/2026

B35360

Dark Chocolate 
Coconut Almond 
Bites 20ct/.53oz 
(Easter)

10865797000063

N/A

850034219776

12/20/2026,
12/22/2026

B15356,
B25356,
B35354,
B35356

Dark Chocolate 
Coconut Almond 
Bites 4ct/3.17oz

B0DWBMVSBV

850034219783

850034219776

12/22/2026,
12/23/2026,
12/26/2026,
12/27/2026,
12/29/2026

B15356,
B15360,
B15361,
B15363,
B25356,
B25357,
B25363,
B35356,
B35357

Dark Chocolate 
Coconut Almond 
Bites / Dark 
Chocolate Peanut 
Butter Cups 32ct 
(Shipper)

00850034219936

850034219783

850034219776

12/22/2026,
12/23/2026,
12/26/2026,
12/27/2026,
12/29/2026

B15356,
B15360,
B16041,
B16042,
B25263,
B25344,
B25350,
B35357,
B35360,
B35361

No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date. The recall is being issued after a consumer reported allegedly finding peanut butter containing products in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites individual wrappers within the 3.17oz. 10-count package. Peanuts and peanut butter are not intended ingredients in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites

Consumers who have the recalled product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions or concerns may contact SkinnyDipped directly at 1-866-957-9907 or hello@skinnydipped.com.