Governor Newsom Statement on Court Ruling Obstructing Encampments Clearing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of Coalition on Homelessness v. San Francisco.

“This latest action by the court will only create further delays and confusion as we work to address homelessness. It offers a troubling invitation to continued litigation that will hamper efforts to address encampments and provide people with the resources they need.

“This ruling reinforces the need for the United States Supreme Court to provide clarity in this space by granting review in the Grants Pass case when it considers this matter later this month, as explained in the amicus brief filed by my office.”

