Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Join Her at the Coalition for Peace’s Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 15 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser is inviting residents to walk with her in the Coalition for Peace’s Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade. The walk, which honors the legacy of Dr. King, will start at the R.I.S.E. Center and continue to Anacostia Park. The walk begins at 11 am and community members are encouraged to arrive by 10 am. This year, the theme is, “Bending Toward Peace, Truth, and Justice.”

RSVP to walk with the Mayor. Residents are also invited to attend the following events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to continue to celebrate his life and influence:

Wreath Laying at MLK Memorial: Join the Office of the Secretary and the Mayor’s Office on African American Affairs for a wreath laying ceremony at the MLK Memorial.

Serve DC’s MLK Day of Action: Join Serve DC and the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs for the MLK Day of Action that offers volunteer opportunities to serve the community. This year, ServeDC will lead community volunteers in preparing meal ‘Go Kits’ for seniors. Once assembled, the group will deliver the items to the Arthur Capper Senior Apartments.

A Conversation on Martin Luther King Jr. and Activism in DC: Join the District of Columbia’s Office of the Secretary for a conversation with historian G. Derek Musgrove to discuss Martin Luther King, Jr.’s role in and support of activism in Washington, DC.

