SBRnet Acquired by Neil Schwartz

SBRnet is a Leading Provider of Sports Data for the Academic and Commercial Markets

Neil Schwartz, Industry Marketing Research Veteran acquires SBRnet, a leading data provider to academia and businesses.

SBRnet has great sports fan data focused on answering some of the most challenging questions for sports marketers, brands, teams, and leagues.” — Neil Schwartz

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBRnet, Inc. is excited to announce that Neil Schwartz has acquired complete ownership of the company from Mark Sullivan. SBRnet is the only provider of the Sports Market Analytics online platform, which is dedicated to offering data for the sports business. The platform provides insights into various topics related to sports, such as sports participation, sales of sports equipment, footwear, and apparel, and SBRnet's Exclusive Annual study of Sports Fans.

Currently, over 260 colleges and universities, along with leading marketing/advertising, leagues, and teams, use the annual study of sports fans that is focused on 19 professional, college, and minor league sports, covering 65 separate categories of data.

Schwartz will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations and ongoing business activities for the Sports Market Analytics Data platform that is exclusively available on SBRnet. According to Schwartz, "Mark and I have enjoyed working together to develop and promote the SBRnet service." Additionally, they are introducing some new categories in the annual study of sports fans that are focused on women's sports. Moreover, this year's study includes a series of questions centered on sustainability and related topics.

Mark plans to continue working with Diversified Communications on The Running Event, Switchback outdoor event, writing, and other media-related projects.

SBRnet and the Sports Marketing Analytics platform are comprehensive online hubs featuring sports marketing data and other resources for the academic and commercial markets. SBRnet’s data sets include syndicated and proprietary research for professional and college sports, consumer research, and industry reports. The site features extensive research and custom reports covering sports participation, the fan market, and behaviors, venues, sponsorships, expenditure on sporting goods, brand preference, and much more.

Intro to Sports Market Analytics