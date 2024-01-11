Submit Release
WEDC awards more than $1 million to entrepreneurship groups

Grants to fund training, marketing and other support

MADISON, WI. JAN. 11, 2024 – Nine organizations working to support entrepreneurs have been awarded more than $1 million in the latest rounds of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“Wisconsin’s economy is strong and growing thanks in part to the efforts of entrepreneurs and businesses,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “Innovators need support as they bring new ideas and businesses to life. These grants allow WEDC partners to provide the training, technical assistance and other support to entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Created in 2021, Entrepreneurship Partner Grants are designed for organizations working to provide training, financing, mentorship, technical support and more to entrepreneurs and prospective entrepreneurs – especially those who historically have not had equal access to capital and resources, including women, people of color, the LGBTQ community and rural residents.

Here are the grant recipients:

  • Food Finance Institute, Madison $180,000
    Part of the Universities of Wisconsin, the institute works to help food and farm enterprises secure needed funding for growth.
  • Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, Madison $75,000
    The chamber’s “Futuro” program will work to expand and create child care businesses in the Green Bay and Watertown areas.
  • Green County Economic Development Corporation, Monroe $50,000
    The grant will go toward addressing a shortage of child care in Green County as well as enhance the quality of available care.
  • BizStarts, Milwaukee $191,000
    BizStarts offers support for disadvantaged entrepreneurs in Milwaukee including training, mentorship and other assistance.
  • Hmong American Center, Wausau $60,000
    The center’s “Npau Suav” or Dream Program will help Hmong entrepreneurs network, create marketing plans and more.
  • Doyenne, Madison $90,000
    The grant will allow 12-16 women entrepreneurs to take part in The Doyenne Triple Threat Venture Training program. The program provides one-on-one coaching to help entrepreneurs develop their venture strategies.
  • Wisconsin Native Loan Fund, Lac Du Flambeau $100,000
    The fund’s mission is to increase financial self-sufficiency in Wisconsin Native American communities. The grant will allow 40 individuals to receive training in business planning, operations, marketing and more.
  • Langlade County Economic Development Corporation, Antigo $62,000
    The grant will allow 40 individuals to take part in the group’s Entrepreneurial Training Program offering counseling and advice to those looking to start or grow a business.
  • FOR-M, Milwaukee $200,000
    The Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition sponsors the FOR-M Incubator and Financial Awards to help increase tech entrepreneurship and jumpstart founders’ ideas in the Milwaukee area.

For more information, visit the Entrepreneurship Partner Grants page.

