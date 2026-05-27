Expanding Wisconsin’s biohealth lead

Madison-based Abingdon Health USA will invest over $1.8 million for expansion, create 46 high-paying jobs over the next three years

MADISON, WI. MAY 27, 2026 — Abingdon Health USA, Inc., a leading international developer, manufacturer and regulatory services provider for rapid diagnostic tests and med-tech, is expanding its operations in Madison with a more than $1.8 million investment that will create 46 high-paying jobs over the next three years.

Abingdon Health USA , Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abingdon Health plc, a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange (AMI). Abingdon Health USA, Inc., was established in Madison in 2024 for the purpose of creating a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to serve the company’s U.S. customers.

The company plans to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Madison, designed for rapid scale-up as market demand continues to grow. The project calls for creating a fully integrated, lateral flow diagnostic CDMO operation in Wisconsin, mirroring Abingdon’s substantial capabilities in the United Kingdom and providing customers with significant flexibility and optionality around their “go to market” strategies.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project by authorizing up to $370,000 in performance-based state income tax credits. The actual amount of tax credits the company will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

“Abingdon’s decision to locate in Wisconsin and continue to grow here reflects the strength of our state’s leadership in the field of biohealth and biotechnology, our outstanding research institutions, and our highly trained workforce,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “WEDC is proud to partner with Abingdon as they open this next chapter.”

“We are grateful for this award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which serves as a welcome endorsement of our commitment and investment in Wisconsin and our positioning in the U.S. market,” said Chris Yates, president of Abingdon Health USA. “These tax credits will support our expansion at University Research Park in Madison, including the creation of additional skilled roles as Abingdon Health USA continues to grow to meet customer demand across the United States.”

Abingdon joins a growing roster of global biohealth and biotechnology firms that have chosen to locate and expand in Wisconsin. The U.S. Economic Development Administration in 2024 designated Wisconsin a Regional Technology Hub for biohealth and personalized medicine, allocating approximately $49 million to efforts to increase collaboration and innovation among key industry players in Wisconsin. Over the next decade, the Wisconsin BioHealth Tech Hub is projected to create more than 30,000 direct jobs and 111,000 indirect jobs throughout the state.