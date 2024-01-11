Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Pushes Back Against Legislators’ Attempts to Relitigate Leandro Case

Thursday, January 11, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after submitting a brief on behalf of the State of North Carolina arguing that the North Carolina Supreme Court should not overturn its November 2022 decision in the education funding case commonly known as Leandro.

“North Carolina’s children have a constitutional right to a sound, basic public education. Our General Assembly is failing them. This is the legislature’s latest attempt to shirk its responsibility to our students and avoid having to properly fund our state’s educational needs.

“The court correctly ruled in 2022 that the state must implement a court-approved comprehensive plan to give all children the education our constitution promises. Now, Republican legislators are asking the court to undo that decision – but the facts haven’t changed.

“Our success as a state depends on how well we support and educate our children. I hope the court reaffirms its prior ruling and puts our state on a path to adequately fund our classrooms and give our students the best chance of success.”

