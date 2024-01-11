Multisweet is Gaining Praise from New Yorkers as the Home for Homestyle Asian Dessert
Multisweet is an Asian female-owned bakery in NYC that offers a unique blend of traditional Asian pastries and artistic presentation. Nestled in the vibrant streets of Long Island City, Multisweet, an Asian female-owned bakery, stands as a testament to the power of dreams and the rich tapestry of Asian pastry culture. Founded in 2016 by Amber Zhao, a former college student with a profound passion for art and baking, Multisweet has evolved from a modest start in State College, PA, to a celebrated destination for dessert enthusiasts in New York.
Talking to the media, Amber Zhao, Founder and Owner of Multisweet, said, “At Multisweet, we seek to address the market need for premium, customized pastries, and cakes that not only satisfy taste buds but also evoke a sense of artistry and creativity. We understand that customers today are looking for more than just regular desserts; they crave an elevated experience that reflects their individual preferences and celebrates special occasions in a truly unique way.”
Multisweet’s journey began with Amber’s transformative experience in her aunt's bakery, where she first witnessed the enchanting blend of art and baking. This epiphany sparked a vision: to create a bakery that transcends traditional dessert-making. Today, Multisweet is not just a bakery; it's a cultural hub that celebrates Asian traditions, showcases vibrant flavors, and fosters inclusivity.
“Our goal at Multisweet is to offer more than just desserts,” added Amber Zhao. “We aim to provide a sensory experience that honors Asian pastry culture while embracing the diverse community of Long Island City. Each pastry we craft is a piece of art, reflecting our dedication to creativity, quality, and flavor.”
Multisweet specializes in a range of handcrafted Asian pastries, each a symbol of Zhao’s journey and her commitment to quality and artistry. The bakery's signature offerings include custom cakes, pastries, and desserts that blend traditional Asian flavors with modern twists, all made with high-quality, fresh ingredients.
“As an Asian woman entrepreneur, my journey was filled with challenges, but it was also a journey of resilience and breaking down barriers,” Amber Zhao reflects. “Through Multisweet, I'm not just showcasing the vibrant Asian pastry culture; I'm advocating for inclusivity and the celebration of diverse flavors and traditions.”
Multisweet stands out by offering an elevated experience – one that not only satisfies the palate but also resonates with the heart. The bakery's commitment to inclusivity and celebration of diverse traditions is evident in every aspect of its operation, from its unique product offerings to its community engagement.
Multisweet LIC INC, founded in 2016, is a unique Asian female-owned bakery located in Long Island City, New York. The bakery prides itself on its artisanal approach, blending traditional Asian flavors with artistic creativity. Under the leadership of Amber Zhao, Multisweet has become a symbol of resilience, artistry, and cultural celebration, offering a diverse array of handcrafted pastries and customized cakes.
