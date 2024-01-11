2024 MGM Macao International Regatta commences today

MACAU, January 11 - The 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM and the Ursa Major Sailing Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, and supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, officially commenced today until 14 January. 37 teams are competing for the title of three championships.

Before the start of the first race day, the participating boats took part in a fleet parade which started from Macau Fisherman's Wharf, passed through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and returned at Macao Tower. After the parade, the boats went to the competition venue to start today’s races.

The Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC) are held at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. In the Macao Cup International Regatta, consistent performance by ExeQute Racing from South Africa propelled them to top of the table, followed by Canados Sailing Team from Germany and Team Windy from Estonia. In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Muwu BBQ from China won both rounds today to lead the overall standings. MNOG Sailing Team from Hong Kong and Wanboofish Sailing Team from Macao completed the top three.

The International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group) is being held at the waters south of the Macao Channel off the Macao Science Center. The top three teams after today’s four rounds of races are Team Yacht Racing of Thailand, Team Jeonbuk from Korea and Team Fenix from Thailand, respectively. All participating teams will continue to show their best tomorrow to fight for the overall lead in the standings.

The organizers held the opening ceremony this morning at the Macau Fisherman's Wharf and the daily awards presentation at Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau after the conclusion of today’s races. Guests in attendance included Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Christine Lam and Luís Gomes, Vice Presidents of Sports Bureau; Irene Wong, Senior Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM; Jessie Kuan, Executive Director of Public Relations of MGM; Chan Un Seng, Head of Maritime Services Division of Marine and Water Bureau; Li Yue, Vice-Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; and members of Sports Committee.

A ‘Family Fun Day’ event will take place at the Kun Iam Statue Waterfront Recreation Area – Star on Coast from 13 to 14 January. The event will feature sailing experiences, family workshops, and live broadcasts of the races. Residents and tourists can enter for free and participate in the event in various ways to deepen their understanding of sailing sport.

The event will be live-streamed on various online platforms, including the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ , the Facebook page of MGM Macau, and the official website of MGM Macao International Regatta, allowing viewers to watch the live coverage of the event online.

In addition, the ‘2024 MGM Macao International Regatta – Photography Competition’ is open to photography enthusiasts to submit their entries from 1 to 25 February, with prize money and trophies on offer for winners. For regulations of the photography competition, please visit www.macaoregatta.com/photography_competition.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.