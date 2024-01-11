Global Specialty Chemicals Producer Solenis to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals for water-intensive industries, will invest $193 million to expand its operation in the City of Suffolk. The company will build a new 80,000-square-foot production facility, packaging facility, and tank farm, and add a new rail spur to accommodate production of polyvinylamine (PVAm) polymer products, which are used in paper and cardboard manufacturing. This new facility will be used to grow the existing polymer product line and add additional capacity of this critical monomer to the existing supplier. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia and Texas for the project, which will create 34 new jobs.

“Solenis is a global leader in the specialty chemical industry with a 40-year history in the City of Suffolk, and this major investment and expansion demonstrates that manufacturing is thriving in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Hampton Roads has the skilled workforce, business climate, and logistics advantages, including our world-class port, to enable Solenis to add significant capacity to supply the international paper manufacturing market.”

“We are proud to have Solenis on Virginia’s roster as a long-term corporate partner and congratulate the company on its continued success in Hampton Roads,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion reinforces that the Commonwealth offers the premier location, talent, and infrastructure that global manufacturers like Solenis require to meet customer demand and reach new markets. Virginia looks forward to continuing a successful partnership.”

“The expansion of Solenis in Suffolk proves once again that the Commonwealth is a place where business and industry thrive,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “Our top-notch transportation system, including the Port of Virginia, makes the Commonwealth a superior location for producers such as Solenis to do business. I’m excited to see the company continue to grow in the years ahead.”

“This investment is part of our ongoing commitment to provide value for customers while helping them advance their sustainability initiatives,” said John Panichella, CEO, Solenis. “As demand rises for sustainable manufacturing operations, this new facility not only ensures we have capacity to supply the paper packaging market, it will also help us diversify into other applications that can drive additional growth.”



“I'm thrilled to introduce a significant $193 million expansion by Solenis to their manufacturing facility in Suffolk,” said Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “This substantial investment marks a significant step forward in our economic development and underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation. This state-of-the-art facility is set to not only bring about the creation of approximately 34 new job opportunities, strengthening our local workforce, but will also significantly boost our production capacity for essential raw materials. We foresee a promising future in collaboration with Solenis.”

“There is significant competition to have a company like Solenis invest and expand its operations,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Having The Port of Virginia, the nation’s most modern gateway, as your logistics partner and the ability to expand in neighboring Suffolk are critical factors in these kinds of decisions. This expansion is going to help drive import and export growth here and we are ready to work with Solenis to ensure that its cargo is handled with smooth, safe efficiency.”

“I welcome this $193 million investment by Solenis to their manufacturing facility in Suffolk. The jobs created as a result of this investment are vital to our workforce. Creating a robust economy and prioritizing workforce development initiatives is a key priority to growing opportunities in our region,” said Senator Emily Jordan. “I remain committed to continually fostering a regional pro-business economy that focuses on adding good-paying jobs to Suffolk.”

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including consumer, industrial, institutional, food and beverage, and pool and spa water markets. Owned by Platinum Equity, the company’s product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, and cleaners and disinfectants, as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact, and create cleaner and safer environments. Headquartered in Wilmington, Del., the company has 71 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 15,400 professionals in 130 countries across six continents. Solenis is a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $275,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Suffolk with the project. The company is also eligible to receive Port of Virginia tax credits and benefits from the Rail Industrial Access Program, subject to approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

###