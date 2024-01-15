PNK's Building Assembly Set elements have been certified in the U.S.

PNK's new industrial building elements technology, which took several years to develop, has been certified by the University of Nebraska.

US, January 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today's world, the speed of launching industrial buildings is increasingly important. In the USA, elements of industrial building construction technology, developed with PNK specialists and the best structural engineers in the USA, have recently been certified. The main difference of this new construction method is the unified Building Assembly Set elements that ensure easy transportation and assembly, and most importantly, fast erection of industrial buildings and start-up of production.We are discussing multi-purpose industrial buildings suitable for manufacturing distribution centers, production facilities, and warehouses. The new rapid construction technology elements have been tested at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and all tests have been successfully passed.One of the main characteristics of the new BAS construction method is its simplicity. The components were developed by PNK specialists, taking into account maximizing the simplicity of assembly, which allows for easy erection of buildings. The prefabricated parts of the BAS are also compact, greatly simplifying transportation. An important advantage of PNK BAS construction technology is using unified BAS elements. This allows for optimization of the production process and storage of all components.All elements are compatible with each other, which provides flexibility in design and adaptation to different conditions. BAS elements can be used for any PNK industrial building in most states. One of the key differences of the new technology is its simple assembly. Erectors, even those starting to assemble an industrial building for the first time, learn the processes very quickly. There are no complex or high-tech operations in the assembly. This significantly reduces labor costs and eliminates the need to attract highly qualified specialists. PNK can quickly and efficiently build production facilities without regardless of the shortage of experienced personnel.Certification of any technology in the United States requires compliance with strict standards and building codes. The PNK BAS construction method takes into account wind loads and the unique climatic conditions of different regions of the country.After certification, the BAS elements were in situ tested at production facilities in different states of the USA.The new technology of construction of industrial buildings in the USA makes it possible to erect buildings quickly, reliably, and without harming the environment. Simplicity, ease of work, unification of component elements, minimal dependence on highly qualified specialists, and no need for heavy machinery allow the acceleration of the construction of buildings by 2-3 times.