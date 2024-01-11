B2B Survey Best Practices — Ensuring Data Quali…

In the dynamic landscape of research and survey sampling, ensuring the quality of data is crucial to establishing trust in respondent sourcing. When choosing a research partner, it is important to consider B2B survey best practices and factors such as B2B survey panel recruitment methods, sample validation practices, respondent experience, and authenticity. To guarantee data quality in market research, a critical focus needs to be the design stage of surveys. Both the sample and survey must be meticulously crafted to create an engaging experience for respondents.

In this article, we examine the reliable practices GLG takes in approaching sample quality. GLG’s Vice President of Research, Brett Simpson, shares insight into the thorough methods employed to guarantee robust and trustworthy samples for your research.

Effective Sample Validation:

The process starts but doesn’t end with survey design; GLG employs technology tools and validation checks to assess respondent quality in real time. This involves thorough checks during and after fielding, utilizing technology solutions for fraud detection, and a quality score to filter out potentially low-quality responses.

Respondent Experience:

There must be an emphasis on a positive respondent experience, particularly in the B2B space. This involves keeping surveys reasonable in length (typically 15 minutes or less), reducing open-ended questions, utilizing engaging question types, ensuring mobile-friendliness, and implementing short screeners to enhance the overall survey experience.

Quality by Design:

Quality by design involves crafting surveys that are short, engaging, and deploy various technology tools for sample validation. GLG collaborates with Imperium to implement various technology checks for sample validation. These checks include removing duplicate respondents, detecting potential fraud based on location and device data, and monitoring respondent behavior during the survey to identify potential issues.

Sample Excellence Framework:

GLG’s Sample Excellence Framework focuses on delivering unparalleled experts, using third-party suppliers when additional populations are required, and transparently blending protocols to ensure a diverse and high-quality sample. This onboarding process involves extensive quality checks, trial performance periods, and ongoing examinations to validate the quality of samples received.

Conclusion:

GLG’s approach to ensuring B2B survey sample quality is a comprehensive and systematic process. From trust in respondent sourcing to technology-driven validation and manual checks, each step contributes to the overarching goal of building a robust profile for each expert, ensuring accurate and dependable responses that align with their expertise, and delivering reliable insights to clients.

Our process fosters transparency, builds trust with clients, and allows us to maintain the reputation of being the top expert network in the industry.

