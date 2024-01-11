DPI Decorated in Capitol Showcase of Trees

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction was voted "Best Representation of an Agency" in the North Dakota Capitol Showcase of Trees 2023. The display included a gingerbread model of the capitol building, constructed by the Academic Support team. The agency's sponsored non-profit for the event, Sacred Pipe Resource Center, was voted "Best Theme" in the showcase for a tree celebrating the state's Native American cultures, which was decorated by SPRC's artist-in-residence, Brenda Finn. SPRC is a local nonprofit that addresses social service gaps for Native people and families in Bismarck and Mandan by connecting them with public agencies and private organizations. Thank you to all participants in the Capitol Showcase of Trees, including Facilities Management for their work organizing and setting up the event. The effort everyone put in truly made the season brighter.