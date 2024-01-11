Eggspectation to open a restaurant location in Knoxville, TN. Eggspectation brings its unique brand of elevated brunch and international comfort cuisine.

We’ve been creating unique dining experiences for 31 years in seven countries, and we’re excited to bring that experience to Knoxville.” — Julie Lincoln, V.P. of Development & Marketing, eggspectation

**Eggspectation’s Newest Location Gives Knoxville a Dining Experience with International Flare**

Hailing from Montreal (with love), eggspectation announces its upcoming arrival at Kern's Food Hall in Knoxville, TN. Known for its innovative all-day brunch and bar concept, eggspectation is bringing its unique brand of international comfort cuisine to the heart of Knoxville.

The restaurant name is perhaps a little misleading, because the eggspectation dining experience goes well beyond breakfast into lunch and dinner menus, which feature complex dishes with simple but high-quality ingredients. eggspectation also features an all-day bar concept, so customers can enjoy a mimosa, a coffee cocktail, or one of eggspectation’s signature cocktails or mocktails any day, any time.

Located within the brand-new Kern's Food Hall, eggspectation will open in Summer of 2024 and will bring with them a fusion of European, Canadian, and American influences on classic brunch, lunch, and dinner items, as well as seasonal specials to entice the palates of Knoxville’s local gourmands.

The restaurant’s motto is “from Montreal with love…,” which pays homage to its French-Canadian roots, as evidenced by menu staples, such as poutine and crêpes. The vision of co-founder Enzo Renda is for eggspectation’s guests to indulge in the variety of flavors he’s enjoyed throughout his life as he travels around the world.

Guests flock to eggspectation for its upscale atmosphere and a menu designed to delight every type of craving. Eggspectation has become known for its elevated takes on traditional brunch fare, as well as sophisticated plates for modern tastes, such as a shrimp & crab benedict and lamb & eggs. Although many customers are introduced to eggspectation through its brunch offering, loyal customers will tell you that the sumptuous lunch, dinner, and cocktail creations have become the reason they keep coming back.

“Knoxville has an amazing food scene with our type of fun-loving, cosmopolitan diners, and they are absolutely going to love eggspectation,” said Julie Lincoln, V.P. of Development & Marketing at eggspectation. “We’ve been creating unique dining experiences for 31 years in seven countries, and we’re excited to bring that experience to Knoxville.”

The partnership between eggspectation and Kern’s Food Hall promises to introduce a blend of ambiance, experience, and flavor. Guests can anticipate a modern yet cozy atmosphere, perfect for family bonding over brunch, lunch to impress a client, or celebrating one of life’s milestones with a special dinner or happy hour.

eggspectation at Kern's Food Hall is slated to open its doors in the summer of 2024. The chain is opening another Tennesseee location in 2024, in Nashville. For updates and further information, follow eggspectation on social media at @eggspectationofficial.

About eggspectation:

Eggspectation is a globally recognized restaurant franchise celebrated for its innovative concept that offers guests brunch, lunch, dinner, and bar favorites all day, every day. With a commitment to the highest quality ingredients and authentic flavors, eggspectation offers a diverse menu that caters to culinary enthusiasts seeking a memorable experience.

