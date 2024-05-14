UTPB’s College of Education publishes her first children's book
This book introduces readers to various careers in the oil field, shedding light on the diverse roles and responsibilities within the industry.”ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UTPB College of Education faculty member Dr. Tara Wilson recently published her first children's book, Randy Rattlesnake. Dr. Wilson created this book to introduce young readers to the primary industry in West Texas: oil and gas.
“Randy Rattlesnake is an educational and entertaining tale that follows the journey of Randy, a landowner faced with a big decision when an oil company expresses interest in drilling on his land. Set against the backdrop of a West Texas town, the story introduces young readers to the world of energy exploration. This book also introduces readers to various careers in the oil field, shedding light on the diverse roles and responsibilities within the industry,” said Dr. Wilson.
Dr. Wilson plans to turn Randy Rattlesnake into a series so stay tuned!
The book is available on Amazon, Kendall Hunt’s website and is available at Barnes and Noble Bookstore or you can purchase it here.
