VelocityEHS Appoints Rachel Kaiser as Chief People Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions announces the appointment of Rachel Kaiser as Chief People Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Kaiser, who has been serving as the company’s Vice President of Human Resources since 2010, will now report directly to Matt Airhart, CEO.



Kaiser joined VelocityEHS through the acquisition of MSDSonline in 2000, and has been instrumental in driving strategies to optimize employee engagement and business success as Velocity has grown organically and through more than a half dozen global acquisitions. Serving a team of over 620 global employees, she will continue to develop processes and systems to support best-in-class recruiting, onboarding, retention, performance and data-based compensation management.

“Rachel is an integral leader who helps create the vision for our long-term organizational goals,” said Matt Airhart, CEO, of VelocityEHS. “Not only does she play a significant role in our people operations, but she is pivotal in aligning our human resource goals with our values and mission to make workplaces safe, sustainable, and more resilient.”

In addition to her bachelor’s degree in communication from Illinois State University, Kaiser holds certifications from the HR Certification Institute (PHR) and the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-CP). Kaiser serves as the executive sponsor of the Velocity ESG program, and her passion for delivering a positive and inclusive work culture helped foster the creation of the company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging program.

“I am beyond excited to continue to support the people—both internal and external stakeholders—of VelocityEHS. They are the center of our business, and I am most proud to serve them. To be part of an executive team that is committed to delivering best-in-class solutions and resources to help make them, their communities, and the world safer and more sustainable, is what I set out to do when I joined VelocityEHS more than 20 years ago,” said Kaiser.

