GISCI Announces June 2024 Exam Period

Des Plaines, IL (January 11, 2024)- The next testing window for the GISCI Geospatial Core Technical Knowledge Exam® as a part of the GISP Certification has been scheduled and will once again be administered by PSI Online through their worldwide testing facilities in a computer-based testing (CBT) format.

Exam Dates: June 1 - 9, 2024

Location: PSI Worldwide Testing Centers

Application Period: Closes two weeks before the testing window begins

Application and Scheduling Procedure:

Apply for the exam with GISCI at http://www.gisci.org/

Note – If you do not have a login for the website, you will need to register first

Pay the exam fee

Receive an authorization email to allow direct registration with the test provider PSI

Schedule a specific exam date and location with PSI

We encourage all applicants to sign up early to ensure obtaining the most convenient location and time!

GISCI offers the Exam to individuals independent of their application for the Portfolio Review process. Existing GISPs are not eligible to take the Exam, and it is not a part of GISP recertification.

The Exam will be administered by PSI Online, a worldwide exam delivery company with over 70 years of experience in providing computer-based testing (CBT) facilities across the US, Canada, and around the world. Exam candidates have 4 hours to complete the exam; most complete it within three hours.

Detailed information on test locations, exam prep materials, and more are available on the GISCI website. Visit https://www.gisci.org/ExamInfo.aspx

About GISCI The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org

Contact Info:

Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP

Executive Director – GIS Certification Institute

847.824.7768 tspicci@gisci.org