eHACCP.org Provides Accredited HACCP Training and Certification to Advance Food Safety Careers

HACCP Training

Certified HACCP Principles for Food Processors and Manufacturers

HACCP Certificate for storage and distribution

HACCP for Meat and Poultry

HACCP for Fresh Produce

The modules are easy to follow. The templates and resources are very helpful. The information provided are current and insightful into the field of food safety.”
— Eva Leung
LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHACCP.org offers the food industry's leading online Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) training and certification program. eHACCP.org provides high quality, accredited education, and credentials to help food safety professionals advance their careers.

The benefits of eHACCP.org's accredited HACCP training and certification include:

• Demonstrate a high level of food safety knowledge and understanding. eHACCP.org's curriculum covers all aspects of HACCP principles and application.

• Create HACCP and food safety plans and documents. eHACCP.org teaches students how to develop and implement HACCP plans, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), and other food safety documents.

• Meet auditor and regulatory requirements. HACCP certification shows auditors and regulators a commitment to food safety and may assist in compliance.

• Meet client requirements. Many food companies require HACCP certification for their suppliers and contractors. HACCP credentialing can open up more business opportunities.

• Lead a HACCP team. With the knowledge and skills gained from eHACCP.org's accredited program, students will be equipped to spearhead HACCP implementation and oversee a food safety team.

• Find higher paying employment. HACCP certification is increasingly valued in the job market and can lead to career advancement and higher salaries.

• Create HACCP plans without hiring a consultant. eHACCP.org's accredited course provides all the knowledge and tools needed to develop customized HACCP plans independently.

eHACCP.org aims to advance food safety professionals and strengthen the industry through education and credentialing. Their accredited HACCP training course and certification exam meet the highest standards of quality and rigor. Food businesses and professionals looking to improve their food safety programs and career opportunities can benefit from eHACCP.org's services.

About eHACCP.org:

eHACCP.org is an online education and credentialing platform for food safety professionals. They offer accredited HACCP training, certification, and consulting services to strengthen food safety programs and advance careers. eHACCP.org's curriculum and credentials meet globally recognized standards for excellence. They aim to build a community of highly qualified food safety practitioners and auditors.

Video overview of eHACCP.org. Online HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors / manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.

