Telefónica leverages Daon’s identity assurance solutions to secure Movistar and O2 customer accounts

Telefónica deploys Daon identity verification solutions across its channels to protect Movistar and O2 customers from ATOs, SIM swaps, phishing, and deepfakes.

Identity verification and authentication are more critical every day for telecom operators. Having strong remote identity proofing is a key asset for Telefónica and its cross-channel use cases.” — Clive Bourke, President of EMEA and APAC at Daon

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daon, an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide, has been collaborating with Telefónica Spain and Telefónica Tech to provide digital identity solutions designed to improve customer identity assurance while providing robust mechanisms against fraud.

Telefónica has successfully deployed Daon identity verification solutions across its channels (online, mobile, and in-shop) to protect Movistar and O2 customers against account takeovers, SIM swaps, phishing, and deepfakes.

To activate the advanced verification, users simply take a selfie with their mobile phone and capture their ID document. Their identity is verified by matching the selfie and the photo from the ID document, while a proof-of-life and a validation of the document is carried out seamlessly. Once this short, one-time process is complete, customers can proceed with their operations. Movistar and O2 customers can now enjoy secure, sensitive operations, such as duplicating a SIM card, changing a current account or password, or modifying personal data, with total peace of mind.

The data generated during the onboarding process is used exclusively for identity verification and security purposes. They are processed securely and in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ISO privacy standards (ISO27018 and ISO27701).

This advanced verification option can be carried out either online by the customer themselves, starting from customer care, or in-person at a Movistar shop, where the agent can support the customer with the onboarding process. And this is only the first step in a project that, in the future, will enable verified users to access certain procedures with just a selfie – yet with maximum protection against deepfakes and other cyberattacks.

“It is critical for Movistar and O2 to offer advanced digital onboarding and authentication to carry out sensitive operations, such as changing a current account, modifying personal data, changing a password, or duplicating a card, among others, in a faster and safe way,” said Luz Maria Encinas, Head of Access & Connectivity Services at Telefónica.

Clive Bourke, President of EMEA and APAC at Daon, commented: “Identity verification and strong customer authentication is more critical every day for telecom operators. SIM swapping is back, phishing is everywhere and the eSIM represents a new challenge, as operators may lose the physical link to their customers. Having strong remote identity proofing is a key asset for Telefónica and it's great to work with them on all these different cross-channel use cases.”

