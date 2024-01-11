How to Become a Data Architect

Being a data architect requires a good understanding of the cloud, databases in general, and the applications and programs used to maximize their potential. A fully functional data architect understands all the phases of Data Modeling, including conceptualization and database optimization. They also understand a continuing education is part of the job.

The two most requested skills for data architects are Data Modeling and database design. Typically, a data architect has a degree in information technology, computer science, computer engineering, or a similar field. Like an architect who creates homes or buildings, a data architect develops a blueprint representing a data system that supports an organization’s short-term and long-term goals.

On average, a data architect earns roughly $139,000 per year in the United States.

A data architect should have experience with:

Designing models of data processing that implement the intended business model

Developing diagrams representing key data entities and their relationships

Generating a list of components needed to build the designed system

Until recently, organizations often built architectures of fairly standard format and called them data warehouses. However, new technologies have dramatically altered the way businesses gather information and serve their customers. Instead of reacting to events after the fact, businesses now must anticipate or predict their needs and the shifts of the market, as a way to optimize outcomes and profits. Businesses that don’t upgrade their legacy data will suffer gradually decreasing profits due to slowness and inefficiencies.

A good data architect understands that their goal is to maximize the flow of data from consumers to the website, and back again. The architecture filters, defines, and stores data by using certain types of databases, programs, and applications. Data Architecture should support the organization’s goals and provide a common language for the people using it.

Data architects must also consider security, Data Governance, and the organization’s business philosophies when creating an architectural design for processing data. Ideally, a system’s architecture should help in making business decisions. The design may include an operational data store (nontraditional data operations, including such things as real-time operational reporting and refining unstructured data).

Data Modeling for Data Architects

A data model is a group of concepts organized into data relationships, data constraints, and data semantics. Most data models also include a set of basic operations for manipulating data in the database. Data Modeling is considered the first step in designing a database. It considers the data contained in the database (its content), the relationships between data items, and the restrictions on the data. These concepts are presented broadly and do not include implementation details. The process of Data Modeling creates a formal (or semi-formal) presentation of the database structure.

It is necessary to determine the purpose of the database, how it will be used, and who will be using it. If the database is complex or used by several different people, the design should include how and when people can use the database. Ideally, a Data Modeling project will develop its own mission statement, which can be referred to during the design process. These statements provide a focus that is communicated to all other personnel and keeps everyone on the same page.

The Role of Database Design

There are two basic principles used to guide the design of a database. One defines redundant data (also called duplicate information) as wasteful. It wastes space and increases the chance of inconsistencies and errors (one version gets updated, the other doesn’t). Another principle states that the accuracy and completeness of data improve overall efficiency. Any reports based on inaccurate data from the database will contain the same incorrect information. Consequently, any decisions made using those reports could do more damage than good.

A properly designed database offers access to accurate, up-to-date information. Because an efficient design is essential to the success of a business, investing time to thoroughly research the needs of a database design is a good idea. A good database design includes:

Reducing redundant data by dividing all the data into subject-based tables

Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the information

Supporting the data processing goals of the business

Enterprise Data Architecture

An enterprise data architecture model is basically a “strategic design model” that acts as the foundation for achieving the business’s goals. Many enterprise data models currently being used have been tailored specifically to the needs of the organization, including the use of metadata and Data Governance. The shift to enterprise data models is driven by six key business needs:

The democratization of data (data sharing, security, quality, and governance)

Handle massive amounts of data in real time

Support a self-service philosophy for customers and clients

Shift to predictive analytics

Provide greater responsiveness to online users

Plan for the future (new data sources, new applications)

Cloud-Based Data Lakes

At the core of modern enterprise Data Architecture is the concept of integrating cloud-based data lakes.

Organizations are often blocked from using data by incompatible formats and the limitations of an old database. As a consequence, cloud-based data lakes are quickly replacing data warehouses. (One of the “continuing education” responsibilities of a data architect is to monitor the current developments within the cloud computing community.) Hybrid clouds are also becoming popular.

Data lakes, unlike data warehouses, will store all data types: unstructured, semi-structured, and structured. In a data lake, data is stored in its raw format. Because of the way data lakes are designed, data doesn’t need to be defined while being captured. The data is defined before being read. A data lake can store data from relational sources (from a database) and non-relational sources (such as social media and IoT devices). ETL (extract, transform, load) is not required, streamlining the process of making data available for analysis.

Cloud-based data lakes are extremely scalable and can support large amounts of data for a reasonable price. There is a strong possibility the data architect will be communicating and working with a more specialized cloud engineer during the set-up of a cloud account.

The Responsibilities of a Data Architect

Data architects support the framework of an organization’s Data Management strategy and ensure that the data is managed securely and efficiently. Years of experience are typically necessary to become a data architect. Listed below are some of their basic responsibilities.

Designing enterprise Data Management frameworks

Data model designs

Database development standards

Implementation and management of data warehouses

Data analytics systems

Ensuring data security and compliance

Additionally, data architects create frameworks that track data assets, determine their usage, and integrate and store them. They must also have a strong understanding of RDBMS and SQL systems, analytics platforms, Java and Python, ETL, Hadoop, Spark, Yarn, Kafka, and other tools are necessary.