Nitor Infotech launches transformative Generative AI services
Nitor Infotech is making a strategic shift towards generative AI to help ISVs become futureproof. Read our press release to learn more.SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to futureproof ISV’s product portfolios, Nitor Infotech, an Ascendion company, launches leading edge Generative AI services.
In 2024, the global GenAI market is experiencing rapid growth at a CAGR of 27%. This remarkable expansion is inspiring businesses in various sectors to rethink their software products. Nitor Infotech is strategically positioned to capitalize on this growth and leverage its extensive expertise to assist ISVs in seizing these emerging opportunities. With a modernized product engineering mindset at the forefront, Nitor Infotech’s CEO Sanjeev Fadnavis shares that “as of now, about 35% of our customers are already reaping the benefits of Generative AI integrations and our goal is to get 100% of our customers deploying GenAI in their products and platforms in the next 6-12 months.”
In doing so, Sanjeev believes, our customers will be able to build reliable products and gain a competitive advantage.
Anil Khanna, our VP-Tech Practices sheds light on the role played by Generative AI in revolutionizing the way organizations work.
“While GenAI is certainly hitting the headlines, we ensure that our solutions are driven by that need rather than by trends. We have automated workflows with chatbots, fine-tuned and domain-specific General-Purpose Models, and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) implementations by offering descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive modelling.”
Anil adds that in the recent past, using domain specific LLMs to meet customer needs has proven effective and has led to proactive discussions with some customers to assist in building base models.
Going forward, we, at Nitor Infotech our building and honing a robust Generative AI Technology Center Of Excellence that combines complex AI/ML and GenAI algorithms to help create GenAI-integrated applications.
In our strategic pursuit, we aim to bring about data-driven innovation with meaningful Generative AI integrations that maximize the product experience and deliver excellence at every juncture of software product development. Visit to learn more about our leading-edge Generative AI services & prompt engineering services today.
