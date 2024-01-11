The English Chess Company Launches New Retail Website for Chess Enthusiasts

chess set with board Russian styled chess pieces Staunton chess pieces

The English Chess Company, a leading provider of high-quality chess sets and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new retail website.

Chess is the gymnasium of the mind” — Blaise Pascal

WHITCHURCH, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The English Chess Company, a leading provider of high-quality chess sets and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new retail website. The website, which went live on Monday, offers a user-friendly and convenient platform for chess enthusiasts to purchase their favourite products.

The new website features a wide range of chess sets, boards, and accessories, all handcrafted by skilled artisans. Customers can browse through the collection and choose from various materials such as wood, marble, and metal.

"We are thrilled to launch our new retail website, which will provide a seamless shopping experience for our customers," said Carmelo Miceli, owner of The English Chess Company. "Our goal is to make high-quality chess sets and accessories accessible to everyone, and this website will help us reach a wider audience."

The English Chess Company has been in the business for over 20 years, catering to the needs of chess players of all levels. The company takes pride in its commitment to quality and craftsmanship; the new website is a testament to that. With its user-friendly interface and secure payment options, the website aims to make the purchasing process hassle-free for customers.

The English Chess Company's new retail website is live and ready to serve chess enthusiasts worldwide. With its vast collection of handcrafted products and easy-to-use interface, the website is set to become a go-to destination for all things chess. For more information, visit the website at www.englishchesscompany.co.uk