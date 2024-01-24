Vengeance's Perils Portrayed in Riveting Suspense Novel
A cycle of retribution unfolds in Monique Gliozzi's psychological thriller "Once Is Never Enough - Revenge Never Sleeps".
Aficionados of thriller and suspense novels will be in for a wild ride with “Once Is Never Enough - Revenge Never Sleeps,” a page turner from one of Australia's up and coming crime fiction novelists.”AUSTRALIA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After tragedy derails wine heiress Larissa La Roche's idyllic life, she emerges from the aftermath with only one purpose in her heart: vengeance. Thus begins "Once is Never Enough - Revenge Never Sleeps," author Monique Gliozzi's page turner that follows Larissa as she embarks down a dangerous path seeking revenge, only to be haunted by the demons of her past. Alas, now don’t miss its sequel, Hidden – When the Past is buried but nor forgotten, another riveting action thriller, only recently published and hot off the press!”
— Dr. Monique Gliozzi
Larissa had everything, she was married, privileged, living a life of luxury, seemingly destined for great success until one day all that changed. Past trauma that she sought desperately to outrun had finally caught up with her. Angry at life’s injustices, resorting to deception and destruction to get even becomes her modus operandi. No one is safe. There are no limits to what she is capable of. A trail of carnage draws the attention of the FBI's Special Agent Isabella Ashford, who pursues this relentless suspect with equally unflinching determination. The chase takes her from the United States to the exotic locales of Europe.
This isn't the detective's first foray, as Special Agent Ashford has been the protagonist of Gliozzi's other novels. Gifted with a strong sense of intuition and perhaps even psychic abilities, Ashford is uniquely equipped to track down this female serial killer. The previous novels "Foresight" and "Hunted" have chronicled her past investigations, but this may be her most dangerous yet.
Aficionados of thriller and suspense novels will be in for a wild ride with “Once Is Never Enough - Revenge Never Sleeps,” a page turner from one of Australia's up and coming crime fiction novelists, who has penned a psychological thrill ride packed with action and a multitude of plot twists keeping the audience in constant suspense.
About the Author:
Dr. Monique Gliozzi is a graduate of the University of Western Australia Medical School. She has a keen interest in forensic sciences and psychiatry, working as a psychiatrist in Perth. Gliozzi has a commercial pilot's license, an instructor rating, and is employed on a casual basis as a senior flight instructor during weekends. After many years she has rekindled her passion for writing, starting with the fictional thriller in which Agent Ashford is created – Foresight. Other works of this well-travelled author include, Hunted (a follow-up to her first tale), ghostly encounters in Vestige, Diversity (a collection of short stories of different genres), and Facets of the Past (a tale of betrayal and redemption with a paranormal twist).
