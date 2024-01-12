Global Industrial Gloves Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The industrial gloves market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial gloves market size is predicted to reach $28.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.

The growth in the industrial gloves market is due to the growing healthcare and food processing industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial gloves market share. Major players in the industrial gloves market include Ansell Limited, Careplus Group Berhad, Globus Group, Hartalega Holdings BHD, Honeywell International Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Industrial Gloves Market Segments

• By Product: Reusable Gloves, Disposable Gloves

• By Material Type: Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, Other Material Types (PVC, Leather Gloves)

• By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Transportation, Food, Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemicals, Other End-Uses (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication)

• By Geography: The global industrial gloves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial gloves refer to the gloves for the protection of workers working in a factory. They are used to protect the hands while using heavy machinery, tools, and devices, as well as strong chemicals for mild heat resistance, high abrasion resistance, and non-slip coating for better grip, comfort, durability, and protection from cuts, burns, chemicals, and other hazards.

The main products of industrial gloves are reusable gloves and disposable gloves. Reusable gloves refer to gloves that offer greater protection and are less likely to tear in use than disposables. The types of materials used include natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyethylene gloves, and other materials used by pharmaceuticals, automotive and transportation, food, oil and gas, mining, chemicals, and other end-users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Gloves Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Gloves Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Gloves Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Gloves Market Size And Growth

……

27. Industrial Gloves Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Industrial Gloves Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market