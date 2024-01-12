Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hydrographic survey equipment market size is predicted to reach $4.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the hydrographic survey equipment market is due to an increase in maritime trade. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hydrographic survey equipment market share. Major players in the hydrographic survey equipment market include Kongsberg Maritime AS, Sonardyne International Ltd., Innomar Technologie GmbH, Edgetech Air Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Segments

By Type: Sensing Systems, Positioning Systems, Optical System, Profilers, Software, Other Types

By Platform: Surface Vessels, USV And UUV, Aircraft

By Depth: Shallow Water, Deep Water

By Application: Port And Harbor Management, Offshore Oil And Gas Survey, Cable Or Pipeline Route Survey, Hydrographic Or Bathymetry Survey, Other Applications

By End User: Commercial, Research, Defense

By Geography: The global hydrographic survey equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydrographic survey equipment refers to survey equipment made with software and hardware solutions that obtain data necessary for preparing charts related to water depth, topography, tide measurements, and other physical features underwater. Such charts are produced to provide surface navigational information.

The main types of hydrographic survey equipment are sensing systems, positioning systems, optical systems, profilers, software, and other types. Sensing systems refer to a system utilizing technology such as, but not limited to, radar, video, sound, or infrared technology that shall be capable of detecting the presence of a person(s) or object(s) as measured by the placement of a 12-inch high by 12-inch diameter cylinder within a minimum area. The various platforms include surface vessels, USV and UUV, and aircraft with a depth that includes shallow water and deep water. The various applications include port and harbor management, offshore oil and gas survey, cable or pipeline route survey, hydrographic or bathymetry survey, and other applications. The various end-users include commercial, research, and defense.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

