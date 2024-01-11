Tobl.AI - Conquering the Challenges of AI Adoption

Will Ryu of Tobl.ai

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Corporate workflows are evolving from a model of concentration to one of evolution," observes Will Ryu , an AI expert and leader at Tobl.ai , with a rich background at Twitter and Airbnb. "At Tobl.ai, it's no longer about what a single expert can achieve. Instead, we are employing a variety of AI experiments, following a mechanism of evolution to foster innovation. This method allows us to rapidly iterate and evolve solutions, harnessing the diverse capabilities of AI. We're moving towards an era where the collective power of numerous AI processes, each exploring different avenues, drives progress more effectively than the focused effort of a single expert."Ryu points to other groundbreaking projects as examples of AI's broad potential. They're automating data extraction from dense academic PDFs, making strides in UX testing with an AI-based system that's reshaping tech analysis, and transforming spoken interviews into engaging written content. Their AI also breaks down language barriers, translating user comments for global understanding and automating the drafting of legal documents to enhance accuracy in complex legal processes.Looking ahead, Ryu's focus is clear: developing scalable, industry-specific AI platforms. These initiatives span from AI-optimized smart factories in the recycled material sector to AI platforms for legal advisory services, showcasing the breadth and adaptability of their AI solutions.The impact of AI on the job market is profound and multi-faceted, transforming how we work and the types of jobs available. According to a study by OpenAI, about 19% of jobs in the U.S. might be significantly affected by AI-powered technologies, with higher-wage jobs that involve many software-based tasks being more exposed to potential disruption. Specifically, professions such as translation, creative writing, tax preparation, public relations, and journalism are among those most likely to see a high level of disruption due to AI advancements.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly transforming company efficiency in diverse ways. While autonomous shopping carts and robots in agriculture grab headlines, the most substantial AI applications are more behind-the-scenes, improving back-office procedures such as document processing, data entry, employee onboarding, and workflow automation. These advanced AI and Machine Learning (ML) tools represent a step change in what automation can achieve, even in highly regulated industries like healthcare.Tobl.ai is the partner that can help you stabilize, navigate, and optimize the challenge of "change."About Tobl.aiSilicon Valley, the heartland of technological innovation, is witnessing a revolutionary shift. A new era has dawned – one where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining not just the landscape of jobs but the very essence of efficiency and productivity in the tech world.When it comes to AI tools in business, there's a growing interest in using AI for generating still images and videos, analyzing large amounts of data quickly, and improving user experiences by finding content gaps. For instance, 20% of marketers are using AI for creating images specifically for content creation.Business professionals report saving an average of 2 hours and 24 minutes daily using AI and automation tools compared to without them. AI tools have been particularly helpful in tasks like note-taking in meetings, where they save an average of 1 hour and 49 minutes. The time saved is often reallocated into high-impact projects, leading to a period of increased productivity and creation.Overcoming the Entry Barrier to AIToo often, the world of AI is perceived as a 'domain for experts' — complex codes, inscrutable algorithms, and endless data that weigh down our aspirations for integration. But true innovation sparks when accessibility is universal. Now, tobl.ai is here to dismantle these barriers for you.Conquering the Challenges of AIAdoption "Do we really need AI in our operations?" "Even if we adopt it, how will we manage?" Such concerns are common. But tobl.ai, with its 'Tree of Blocks' concept, simplifies various business processes and offers solutions tailored to the challenges you face, making AI accessible and beneficial even for those without specialized knowledge.Hesitate no more; the world of AI is already at your doorstep. No matter your field or company size, partnering with tobl.ai allows you to experience the innovation AI brings, maximizing both efficiency and results in your operations. Dare to take the first step toward a new beginning. tobl.ai is with you every step of the way.

‘Change in business paradigm by AI’ - Will Ryu