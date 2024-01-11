Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,120 in the last 365 days.

Two Charged with Second Degree Murder in Drug-Related Jail Death

BRADLEY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with investigators with the office of the 10th Judicial District Attorney General, has resulted in the indictment of two Cleveland men, charged in the death of an inmate at the Bradley County jail. 

On July 10, 2023, agents began investigating the death of Eric Means (DOB 10/17/1992), who was found unresponsive in his cell. It was ultimately determined that Means died of a fentanyl overdose.  During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Jonathan Bankston, who was arrested on or around July 9th, was able to bring into the facility a quantity of fentanyl pills and was selling them inside the jail. The investigation further revealed that Jonathan Hilliard, who was working as a trusty inside the jail, had taken one of those pills from Bankston and provided it to Means.

The Bradley County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jonathan Eric Bankston (DOB 01/29/1988) and Jonathan Bryan Hilliard (04/21/1992) each with one count of Manufacture, Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug, Schedule II Drug in a Penal Institution, and Second Degree Murder. Hilliard, who was already incarcerated in the Bradley County Jail, was served with the indictment, and Bankston was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Bradley County Jail.

Related

You just read:

Two Charged with Second Degree Murder in Drug-Related Jail Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more