Tag Cabo Sportfishing Becomes Authorized Boston Whaler Dealership in Baja California – Offering New Sales and Comprehensive Service Support.

At Tag Cabo Sportfishing, we unite luxury with the sea as the new Boston Whaler hub in Baja California.” — Arturo Chacon

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant enhancement to its marine services, Tag Cabo Sportfishing proudly announces its new status as the authorized dealership for Boston Whaler in the Baja California area. This pivotal development enables Tag Cabo Sportfishing to offer brand new Boston Whaler boats for sale, along with extensive maintenance services, parts supply, and warranty support for Boston Whaler owners in Cabo San Lucas and La Paz.

"With great pride, we extend our marine services by aligning with Boston Whaler, a brand renowned for its quality and innovation in boat manufacturing," said Arturo Chacon, CEO and Owner at Tag Cabo Sportfishing. "This partnership enhances our commitment to delivering top-notch marine services. Not only do we now provide an exquisite range of new Boston Whaler boats, but we also offer comprehensive support for maintenance, parts, and warranty issues, ensuring that Boston Whaler owners in the region receive the highest standard of service."

Boston Whaler, celebrated as the 'Unsinkable Legend,' has a distinguished history of over 60 years in producing robust, high-performance boats. Tag Cabo Sportfishing’s new dealership status allows it to expand its offerings, making it a one-stop shop for new sales and all-inclusive boat care for Boston Whaler enthusiasts.

This expansion signifies a leap forward in the boating experience in Baja California. Boston Whaler owners can now rely on Tag Cabo Sportfishing for professional assistance with engine maintenance, parts replacement, and warranty services, backed by a team of experienced technicians.

To commemorate this new venture, Tag Cabo Sportfishing is organizing a special event to showcase the latest Boston Whaler models and to introduce their comprehensive service offerings to the community.

About Tag Cabo Sportfishing:

Tag Cabo Sportfishing, based in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is a premier provider of sportfishing adventures and marine services. Renowned for its expert guides and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company now embarks on a new journey as the authorized dealer for Boston Whaler in Baja California.

About Boston Whaler:

Boston Whaler, a leader in boat manufacturing, is known for creating unsinkable, high-performance boats. With a legacy spanning over six decades, Boston Whaler continues to set standards in innovation and quality in the boating industry.