MPD Arrests Juvenile Female for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a juvenile female has been arrested for a stabbing that left another juvenile female injured.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 4:52 p.m., the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of juveniles in the 800 block of 7th Street, Southwest. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and injured the victim. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, a 16-year-old female, of Capital Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 23198773

###

