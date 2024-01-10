Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,127 in the last 365 days.

Tartaglione Announces $5.6 Million in Zero Emission Vehicle Grants Coming to Philadelphia

Philadelphia – January 10, 2024 – Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione, Senate Democratic Whip, announced that $5,659,462 has been awarded to two projects in Philadelphia to aid in acquiring zero-emission vehicles and the infrastructure to support them.

The grants are made available through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program was established under Act 166 of 1992 to help create new markets for alternative fuels in Pennsylvania.

“Helping expand the zero-emission vehicle stock and infrastructure across Philadelphia and Pennsylvania demonstrates our Commonwealth’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability,” said Senator Tartaglione. “The funding of these projects not only aligns with the goals of a cleaner and more secure energy future but also shows our commitment to the economic and environmental well-being of our communities.”

The following programs in Philadelphia received funding:

  • Sysco Leasing, LLC – $3,975,000 – to replace 10 eligible Class 8, short-haul, semi-tractors with BEVs.  Install 10 DC fast charging plugs.
  • Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority – $1,684,462 – Replace 6 eligible freight and delivery trucks with BEV trucks and install supporting EV charging infrastructure.

About the AFIG Program:

The Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) was established under Act 166 of 1992 to create new markets for alternative fuels in Pennsylvania. By investing in alternative fuel vehicles, fleets, refueling infrastructure, and technologies, AFIG aims to enhance energy security, improve air quality, and stimulate opportunities for managing Pennsylvania’s fuel resources in an environmentally friendly manner. For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s website.

###

You just read:

Tartaglione Announces $5.6 Million in Zero Emission Vehicle Grants Coming to Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more