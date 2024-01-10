Tartaglione Announces $5.6 Million in Zero Emission Vehicle Grants Coming to Philadelphia

Philadelphia – January 10, 2024 – Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione, Senate Democratic Whip, announced that $5,659,462 has been awarded to two projects in Philadelphia to aid in acquiring zero-emission vehicles and the infrastructure to support them.

The grants are made available through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program was established under Act 166 of 1992 to help create new markets for alternative fuels in Pennsylvania.

“Helping expand the zero-emission vehicle stock and infrastructure across Philadelphia and Pennsylvania demonstrates our Commonwealth’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability,” said Senator Tartaglione. “The funding of these projects not only aligns with the goals of a cleaner and more secure energy future but also shows our commitment to the economic and environmental well-being of our communities.”

The following programs in Philadelphia received funding:

Sysco Leasing, LLC – $3,975,000 – to replace 10 eligible Class 8, short-haul, semi-tractors with BEVs. Install 10 DC fast charging plugs.

– $3,975,000 – to replace 10 eligible Class 8, short-haul, semi-tractors with BEVs. Install 10 DC fast charging plugs. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority – $1,684,462 – Replace 6 eligible freight and delivery trucks with BEV trucks and install supporting EV charging infrastructure.

About the AFIG Program:

The Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) was established under Act 166 of 1992 to create new markets for alternative fuels in Pennsylvania. By investing in alternative fuel vehicles, fleets, refueling infrastructure, and technologies, AFIG aims to enhance energy security, improve air quality, and stimulate opportunities for managing Pennsylvania’s fuel resources in an environmentally friendly manner. For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s website.

###