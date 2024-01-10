Nominations are being accepted for the Province’s two highest honours: the Order of British Columbia and the Medal of Good Citizenship.

The Order of British Columbia, the Province’s top honour, celebrates outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction that has benefited the province or reached beyond its borders. Former or current residents of British Columbia who have made extraordinary contributions are eligible nominees.

The Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to their local communities without seeking remuneration. This prestigious honour recognizes acts of selflessness, generosity and contributions to the betterment of someone’s local community. Young people between 15 and 25, and posthumous nominations are welcome.

Nominations for both honours must reach the Honours and Awards Secretariat by Friday, April 5, 2024, to be considered this year. They may be submitted electronically on the honours webpage.

To submit a nomination for the Order of British Columbia, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/order-of-bc/submitting-nomination

To submit a nomination for the Medal of Good Citizenship, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/medal-good-citizenship/submitting-nomination

Nominate someone extraordinary today.