Premier King appoints new member of Senior Leadership Team

CANADA, January 10 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, announced the appointment of Laurae Kloschinsky as the new Assistant Deputy Minister of Mental Health and Addictions with the Department of Health & Wellness.

The role was previously held by Krista Shaw since February 2022. Ms. Shaw has recently accepted a position external to government and will be working with Ms. Kloschinsky to ensure a smooth transition in the coming days.

“I want to thank Krista for her dedication and leadership to our Senior Leadership Team over the last two years and wish her well in her new role. Laurae’s leadership on Health Innovation has proven she has abilities to create positive change for health care in Prince Edward Island and I am excited to have her joining our Senior Leadership Team as Assistant Deputy Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.” - Premier Dennis King

Ms. Kloschinsky’s appointment is effective January 12, 2024.

Media contact:

Adam Ross

Office of the Premier

adamross@gov.pe.ca

Background:

Laurae Kloschinsky, BSP, RPh

Laurae is an experienced senior healthcare executive focused on optimizing care services and quality improvement while establishing processes to ensure overall organizational success. She has extensive experience in project and change management, communication strategies, technology implementation, and innovation to increase system stability and sustainability.

Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Laurae holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Saskatchewan. Laurae has worked in various healthcare settings including Government and community and long term care pharmacy settings across Canada. Most recently, as the Executive Director, Health Innovation Cluster, for the Government of PEI’s Department of Health & Wellness, Laurae has worked alongside various health system partners and healthcare providers to optimize opportunities for innovation across the healthcare system. Recent Health Innovation projects include Pharmacy Plus, Virtual Hallway, StepScan and HPEI’s DASH program, and implementation of Physician Assistants and Associate Physicians.