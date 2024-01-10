Health Education Information

Proviso 1.53



1.41. (SDE: Health Education) (1) Each school district is required to ensure that all comprehensive health education, reproductive health education, and family life education conducted within the district, whether by school district employees or a private entity, must utilize curriculum that complies with the provisions contained in Chapter 32, Title 59 and aligns to all standards and regulations adopted by the South Carolina State Board of Education. Each district shall publish on its website the title and publisher of all health education materials it has approved, adopted, and used in the classroom. If the department determines that a district is non-compliant with mandated health education upon review of the districts annual CHE Compliance Survey or if the district fails to publish the title and publisher of materials on its website, then the Department of Education shall withhold one percent of the districts funds allocated in Part IA, Section 1, X - Student Health and Fitness Act until the department determines the district is in compliance.

District Health Education Webpages - Excel (13 KB)