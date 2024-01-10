Logan Man Gets 20½ Years to Life in Prison for Rape, Sexual Abuse of Minor

(LOGAN, Ohio) — A Hocking County man was sentenced this morning to 20½ years to life in prison for the rape and sexual abuse of his fiancée’s 12-year-old daughter, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.



The sentencing of Christian Hughes, 40, of Logan, follows his Dec. 27 guilty pleas to a first-degree felony charge of rape and third-degree felony charges of gross sexual imposition, intimidation and obstructing justice.



Evidence showed that Hughes abused the girl for two years while they lived together. The abuse stopped when the girl told a friend about it last year, and the friend’s mother alerted law enforcement. A Hocking County grand jury indicted Hughes in June.



“Living under the same roof as this monster left little hope of her escaping his horrifying abuse,” Yost said. “But monsters are powerless behind bars, and today’s sentence means this brave child no longer has to live in fear.”



Upon release from prison, Hughes must complete five years of post-release control and register as a Tier III sex offender. This classification requires offenders to register their home address, work address and vehicle information with the sheriff of the county in which they live and verify that information every 90 days for the rest of their lives.



Hughes is one of three people indicted in connection with the abuse. The victim’s mother, Tanya Parker, is serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in September to a charge of endangering children. Investigators determined that she knew about the abuse but did nothing to stop it.



Also indicted was Christian Hughes’ mother, Cathy Hughes. She faces charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, attempted tampering with evidence and attempted obstructing justice. Her case is pending in Hocking County Common Pleas Court.



The Logan Police Department led the investigation, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation performed lab work, and attorneys with Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted Christian and Cathy Hughes. The Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office worked Parker’s case.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-