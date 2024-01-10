Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer Welcomes Nick Black as Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Office of Climate Innovation and Resiliency  

Boston — Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer today welcomes Nick Black as the Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience. In this role, Black will work directly with Chief Hoffer on special initiatives like the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s Corporate Climate Challenge and develop and execute Massachusetts’ long-term climate initiatives, including implementing key EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Grant deliverables.

“I created the Climate Office on my very first day as Governor and ever since, Chief Hoffer and her team have consistently delivered results that advance Massachusetts’ whole-of-government approach to climate policy,” said Governor Healey. “Now, we’re excited to welcome Nick Black to the team. He has a proven track record of advocating for climate resiliency and we’re confident that his skills will make the team even stronger, strengthen our partnerships, and continue to ensure Massachusetts is at the forefront of addressing the climate crisis.”

“Climate change is one of our most pressing issues as a country and as a state,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Nick’s role as Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Climate Office will allow him to bring new ideas to Massachusetts and set us up for a more climate resilient future.”

"We’re thrilled to welcome Nick Black to the Climate Office,” said Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer. “Our team is dedicated to thinking of out-of-the-box ways to approach the climate crisis and Nick’s experiences make him the perfect addition to our team. He has been a leader in the climate and environment space for years and his work advocating for climate resiliency in the City of Boston will serve him well in this new role as Director of Strategic Initiatives. We look forward to welcoming him and to working together to combat the climate crisis in Massachusetts.”

“I have dedicated my career to thinking about new and innovative ways to approach the climate crisis and I am thrilled to bring those skills to the Massachusetts Climate Office,” said Nick Black. “I am passionate about advancing social and environmental causes that make a difference in people's lives. In this role, I hope to approach climate and environmental issues on a larger scale and bring forth new ideas that make Massachusetts more equitable, resilient and sustainable. I look forward to working with Chief Hoffer, the Climate Office and the Healey-Driscoll Administration.”

Prior to this role, Nick Black was the Managing Director of the Boston Waterfront Initiative for the Trustees of Reservations. There, Black led a team to create a network of public open spaces along Boston’s shoreline. With over 15 years of experience in government, political campaigns, non-profits and strategic consulting, he has the skills and knowledge to navigate complex challenges and deliver impactful solutions. He has previous experience working for Hillary for America and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience is charged with harnessing all of the resources and authority available to the Governor and the executive department to advance Massachusetts’ climate innovation, mitigation, adaptation and resilience policies. The Office is led by Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer, who is appointed by and reports to the Governor and serves as an officer within the Governor’s cabinet. Chief Hoffer is the principal policy advisor to the Governor on all matters relating to climate and leads the development and implementation of climate policy across executive department agencies and offices.

