House of Craven Partners With Art Money | Art Money Interest Free Program

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Craven is excited to announce a global partnership with Art Money, a global financial services company. Art Money Interest Free enables you to enjoy the art you love today and pay over 10 monthly payments, interest-free, when purchasing from House of Craven. House of Craven pays a commission to Art Money, enabling the interest-free business model.

House of Craven has partnered with LiveAuctioneers.com as platform for online bidding and registration. Save the Date as House of Craven invites you to experience our Premier Gallery Auction on Saturday, March 16, 2024, beginning at 12:00 PM EST!

The Auction will feature significant Fine Art, and a beautifully curated selection of mid-century modern furniture, estate jewelry and watches, and decorative arts. House of Craven is dedicated to providing a platform that not only connects buyers and sellers, but also sets a new standard for integrity and innovation in the auction industry, and thus, our Motto is: “Join the Bidding Frenzy!”

House of Craven's mission is to cultivate a dynamic marketplace where exceptional items find their rightful owners, and transparency reigns supreme.

Our "Modernity Meets Antiquity" tagline encompasses the vision and global brand proposition for our multi-million dollar luxury Florida Auction House, providing fully curated auction and estate acquisition services in South Florida.

Online Bidding and Registration: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/8978/house-of-craven/

W: www.houseofcraven.com

E: craven@houseofcraven.com

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103