Chromatin targeting of the RNF12/RLIM E3 ubiquitin ligase controls transcriptional responses

(A) Rlim +/y mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , RNF12 ΔBR , RNF12 W576Y , and RNF12 ΔBR2 and differentiated for 72 h. Xist RNA levels were normalized to Gapdh and represented as fold-change relative to RNF12 WT . Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 5). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (B) Rlim +/y mouse embryonic stem cells expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , HA-RNF12 ΔBR , HA-RNF12 W576Y , and HA-RNF12 ΔBR2 were lysed, and total RNF12, HA-RNF12, and REX1 levels determined by immunoblotting. Ponceau staining is shown as a control. Data are representative of n = 5 independent experiments. (C) Model for how chromatin functions as an RNF12 regulatory platform. N-term = RNF12 N-terminal sequences. RNF12 recruitment to chromatin is mediated by the RNF12 BR, which is required for efficient REX1 ubiquitylation and regulation of RNF12-dependent genes. In an opposing manner, RNF12 N-terminal sequences supress chromatin recruitment and substrate ubiquitylation, conferring a previously unappreciated autoinhibitory mechanism. Note that the RNF12 BR is also involved in direct regulation of catalytic activity.

We then explored the functional impact of RNF12 N-terminal sequences on REX1 substrate ubiquitylation. Using MG132 treatment in combination with chromatin fractionation, we measured REX1 ubiquitylation as previously. These data suggest that the RNF12 N-terminus is required for REX1 ubiquitylation ( Fig 6D and E ), in contrast with previous data indicating that the RNF12 N-terminus suppresses REX1 substrate recruitment ( Fig 4F and G ). To resolve these apparently contradictory results, we investigated the direct impact of the RNF12 N-terminal region on E3 ubiquitin ligase activity in the presence of recombinant ubiquitin, UBE2D1 (E2) and UBE1 (E1) and REX1 in vitro. As shown previously ( Fig 5D ), RNF12 WT specifically ubiquitylates REX1 substrate in vitro ( Fig 6F and G ). Deletion of the RNF12 N-terminal region significantly increases REX1 ubiquitylation ( Fig 6F and G ), suggesting that the RNF12 N-terminus acts to suppress chromatin recruitment and substrate engagement, and also to inhibit catalytic activity. Consistent with these impacts, RNF12 N-terminal deletion augments REX1 degradation in cells, under conditions where RNF12 WT levels are limiting for REX1 processing ( Fig 6H and I ). Taken together, these data indicate an apparent autoinhibitory function of the RNF12 N-terminal region in suppressing chromatin recruitment, REX1 substrate recruitment, and ubiquitylation.

(A) Schematic representation of mouse RNF12 N-terminal deletions (ΔN, ΔN1, ΔN2, ΔN3). (B) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT and N-terminal deletions were subjected to chromatin fractionation. HA-RNF12, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 5 independent experiments. (C) Quantification of HA-RNF12 protein levels observed in the chromatin fraction in (B) expressed relative to RNF12 WT . Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 5). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (D) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mESCs expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT and N-terminal deletions were treated with MG132 for 1 h and subjected to chromatin fractionation. REX1, HA-RNF12, and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (E) REX1 ubiquitylation in the chromatin fraction of MG132-treated mESCs from (D) was quantified by determining relative average intensity of the fourth ubiquitylated band (REX1-Ub 4 ; indicated by an asterisk in (D)) and normalizing to total REX1 levels. REX1 ubiquitylation is expressed relative to RNF12 WT . Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (F) In vitro REX1 ubiquitylation assay containing increasing amounts of mRNF12 WT and mRNF12 ΔN . Top: fluorescently labelled ubiquitylated proteins were detected by 680 nm scan (Cy5-Ub). Specific ubiquitylated REX1 (REX1-Ub n ) and RNF12 (RNF12-Ub n ) signals are indicated. Bottom: immunoblot analysis of RNF12 (using anti-RNF12 mouse monoclonal antibody) and REX1 protein levels. Data are representative of n = 5 independent experiments. (G) REX1 ubiquitylation was quantified and normalized to total REX1. The first two REX1 ubiquitylated bands (REX1-Ub 2 ; indicated by asterisks in (F)) were identified by comparison with control lacking REX1 substrate and quantified. Background correction was not applied because RNF12 preferentially ubiquitylates REX1 but, in the absence of REX1, performs auto-ubiquitylation and/or forms free ubiquitin chains, creating variability in the control signal. Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (H) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mESCs expressing either empty vector (control), HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , or RNF12 ΔN were treated with 350 μM cycloheximide (CHX) for the indicated times. HA-RNF12 and REX1 levels were determined by immunoblotting. Ponceau S staining is shown as a loading control. Data are representative of n = 5 independent experiments. (I) Quantification of normalized REX1 levels from (H) relative to control (0). Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 5). Statistical significance of REX1 stability in Rlim −/y mESCs expressing HA-RNF12 N-terminal deletion compared with those expressing HA-RNF12 WT was determined at 2 h by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%.

First, we sought to define the specific sequences within the RNF12 N-terminal region that are required to modulate chromatin recruitment. To this end, we generated three smaller deletions of the RNF12 N-terminus (ΔN1 lacking amino acids 1–68, ΔN2 lacking amino acids 69–135 and ΔN3 lacking amino acids 136–206) and determined the impact of these N-terminal sequences on chromatin recruitment ( Fig 6A ). As shown previously, deletion of the RNF12 N-terminus augments chromatin recruitment ( Fig 4B and C ). However, deletion of N1, N2, and N3 individually has no significant impact on RNF12 chromatin recruitment ( Fig 6B and C ), and these mutants behave similarly to RNF12 WT . These data suggest that the entire RNF12 N-terminal region (amino acids 1–206) is required to negatively regulate chromatin recruitment.

We have demonstrated that the RNF12 BR is required for chromatin recruitment, substrate engagement, and ubiquitylation. However, we observe an opposing effect of the RNF12 N-terminal region, deletion of which leads to increased RNF12 chromatin association, suggesting that the RNF12 N-terminus somehow acts to suppress chromatin recruitment. This prompted us to address the functional importance of the RNF12 N-terminal region for substrate ubiquitylation.

(A) Schematic representation of mouse RNF12 BR, BR1, BR2, and BR3 deletions. (B) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) expressing either empty vector (control), HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , or RNF12 BR deletions were subjected to chromatin fractionation. HA-RNF12, REX1, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 5 independent experiments. (C) Quantification of HA-RNF12 protein levels observed in the chromatin fraction in (B) expressed relative to RNF12 WT . Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 5). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (D) In vitro REX1 substrate ubiquitylation assay of RNF12 WT and RNF12 BR deletions. Top: fluorescently labelled ubiquitylated proteins were detected by 680 nm scan (Cy5-Ub). Ubiquitylated REX1 (REX1-Ub n ) and RNF12 (RNF12-Ub n ) signals are indicated. Bottom: immunoblot analysis of RNF12 (using anti-RNF12 mouse monoclonal antibody) and REX1 protein levels. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (E) REX1 ubiquitylation was quantified and normalized to total REX1. (D) The first three REX1 ubiquitylated bands (REX1-Ub 3 ), indicated by asterisks in (D), were identified by comparison with control lacking REX1 substrate and quantified. Background correction was not applied because RNF12 preferentially ubiquitylates REX1, but in the absence of REX1 performs auto-ubiquitylation and/or forms free ubiquitin chains, creating variability in the control signal. Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (F) RNF12/REX1 double knock-out (Rlim −/y ; Zfp42 −/− ) mESCs expressing FLAG-REX1 with either empty vector (control), HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , or the indicated HA-RNF12 deletion mutants were treated with MG132 for 2 h and HA-RNF12 immunoprecipitated. HA-RNF12 and FLAG-REX1 levels are determined by immunoblotting. Ponceau S staining is shown as a loading control. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (G) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mESCs expressing either empty vector (control), HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , or HA-RNF12 BR deletions were treated with either DMSO (vehicle control) or MG132 for 1 h and subjected to chromatin fractionation. HA-RNF12, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (H) REX1 ubiquitylation in the chromatin fraction of MG132-treated mESCs from (G) was quantified by determining relative average intensity of the fourth ubiquitylated band (REX1-Ub 4 ; indicated by an asterisk in (G) and normalizing to total REX1 levels. REX1 ubiquitylation is expressed relative to RNF12 WT . Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (I) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mESCs expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT or HA-RNF12 BR deletions were treated with 350 μM cycloheximide (CHX) for the indicated times. HA-RNF12 and REX1 levels were determined by immunoblotting. Ponceau S staining is shown as a loading control. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (J) Quantification of data from (I) representing normalized HA-RNF12 and REX1 protein levels relative to control (0). Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). Statistical significance of each deletion mutant compared with HA-RNF12 WT was determined at 2 h for HA-RNF12 and at 4 h for REX1 by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. HA-RNF12: RNF12 ΔBR (**) P = 0.0026, RNF12 ΔBR1 (ns) P = 0.6554, RNF12 ΔBR2 (*) P = 0.0393, and RNF12 ΔBR3 (*) P = 0.0186. REX1: RNF12 ΔBR (*) P = 0.0322, RNF12 ΔBR1 (ns) P = 0.7590, RNF12 ΔBR2 (**) P = 0.0050, and RNF12 ΔBR3 (ns) P = 0.2781.

We next sought to determine the specific sequences within the RNF12 BR that are required for chromatin recruitment. To this end, we generated three smaller BR deletions (ΔBR1 lacking amino acids 326–348, ΔBR2 lacking amino acids 349–381 and ΔBR3 lacking amino acids 382–423) ( Fig 5A ) and addressed the impact of these sequences on chromatin recruitment. As shown previously, deletion of the RNF12 BR abolishes chromatin recruitment ( Fig 5B and C ). Similarly, deletion of BR1 and BR2 disrupts chromatin recruitment, although to a lesser extent ( Fig 5B and C ). In contrast, deletion of BR3 increases RNF12 chromatin recruitment ( Fig 5B and C ). This region has fewer basic residues than BR1 and BR2, suggesting that BR3 is not only dispensable for chromatin engagement but may encode an element that autoinhibits engagement of chromatin by RNF12.

Our data indicate that RNF12 chromatin engagement largely occurs independent of REX1 interaction. As RNF12 chromatin recruitment is mediated by the BR, we next asked whether this positively charged region might mediate direct electrostatic interactions with negatively charged DNA. To test this, we incubated recombinant RNF12 with circular plasmid DNA (pCAGGS) and performed electrophoretic mobility shift analysis (EMSA). In the absence of protein or in the presence of a negative control protein ACHE that does not bind DNA, pCAGGS plasmid is resolved at the expected molecular weight by agarose gel electrophoresis ( Fig 4J ). However, addition of the REX1 transcription factor, which directly binds DNA, reduces the electrophoretic mobility of plasmid DNA upon EMSA ( Fig 4J ). Similarly, RNF12 reduces the electrophoretic mobility of plasmid DNA upon EMSA ( Fig 4J , see asterisk), suggesting that RNF12 also has the capacity to directly interact with DNA. Taken together, our results indicate that the RNF12 BR mediates recruitment to chromatin in a manner that is independent of REX1, potentially by directly interacting with DNA.

Considering our findings that RNF12 and REX1 largely occupy common genomic sequences and that the RNF12 basic and N-terminal regions modulate both chromatin recruitment and REX1 interaction, we next tested whether REX1 engagement is the mechanism by which RNF12 is recruited to chromatin. To this end, we took advantage of an allelic series of WT, RNF12-deficient (Rlim −/y ), and RNF12/REX1-deficient (Rlim −/y ; Zfp42 −/− ) mESC lines reconstituted with HA-RNF12 WT . As in control cells, HA-RNF12 WT is efficiently recruited to chromatin in either RNF12-deficient or RNF12/REX1-deficient mESCs ( Fig 4H and I ), suggesting that interaction with REX1 is not a major mechanism for RNF12 chromatin recruitment. Consistent with this notion, recruitment of RNF12 BR and N-terminal deletion mutants to chromatin is not altered by REX1 deletion ( Fig S2F and G ).

Previous work has implicated the RNF12 BR, amongst other regions, in REX1 interaction ( Gontan et al, 2012 ), suggesting that substrate engagement could be a key mechanism for chromatin recruitment. We first confirmed that the RNF12 BR is required for interaction with REX1 substrate. In immunoprecipitation assays, RNF12 interacts with REX1, and this is reduced by deletion of the RNF12 BR ( Fig 4F and G ), confirming the role of the RNF12 BR in REX1 substrate interaction. Interestingly, RNF12 N-terminal deletion leads to increased REX1 binding ( Fig 4F and G ), suggesting that the RNF12 N-terminus not only inhibits chromatin recruitment but also REX1 substrate interaction.

(A) Protein sequence alignment of zebrafish, frog, chick, human, mouse, and rat RNF12. Conserved residues are highlighted in red, and the basic region is indicated by green boxes. (B) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT (1–600), RNF12 Δ1–206 (ΔN), RNF12 Δ326–423 (ΔBR), RNF12 Δ502–513 (ΔNES), RNF12 Δ543–600 (ΔRING), and RNF12 Δ206–226 (ΔNLS) were subjected to chromatin fractionation. HA-RNF12, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. The same relative volume of soluble, chromatin, and total cell extracts fractions were used for immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (C) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mESCs expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 N-terminal and BR deletions were analysed by immunofluorescence. HA-RNF12 was detected by anti-HA antibody, Hoechst is used as a DNA stain. Scale bar = 5 μm. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (D) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mESCs expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , RNF12 1−205 (N-term), RNF12 326−423 (BR), RNF12 Δ1–206 (ΔN), and RNF12 Δ326–423 (ΔBR) were subjected to chromatin fractionation and HA-RNF12, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels determined by immunoblotting. The same relative volume of soluble, chromatin, and total cell extracts fractions were used for immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (E) RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mESCs transfected with HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT (1–600), RNF12 1−205 (N-term), and RNF12 (326–423) (basic region) were analysed by immunofluorescence. HA-RNF12 was detected by anti-HA antibody, Hoechst is used as a nuclear stain. Scale bar = 5 μm. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (F) Control (Rlim +/y ), RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ), and RNF12/REX1 double knock-out (Rlim −/y ; Zfp42 −/− ) mESCs expressing HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , RNF12 ΔN , and RNF12 ΔBR were subjected to chromatin fractionation and HA-RNF12, REX1, tubulin β-3 (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (G) Graph representing the percentage of HA-RNF12 signal observed in (F) in soluble and chromatin fractions. Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3).

(A) Schematic of the structure of mouse RNF12 WT and deletion mutants. Indicated are the amino acid boundaries of each deletion. (B) RNF12/REX1 double knock-out (Rlim −/y ; Zfp42 −/− ) mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) expressing FLAG-REX1 with either empty vector (control), HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT (1–600), RNF12 Δ1–206 (ΔN), RNF12 Δ326–423 (ΔBR), RNF12 Δ502–513 (ΔNES), RNF12 Δ543–600 (ΔRING), or RNF12 Δ206–226 (ΔNLS) were subjected to chromatin fractionation. HA-RNF12, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3) and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (C) Quantification of HA-RNF12 deletion mutant protein levels observed in the chromatin fraction in (B) expressed relative to RNF12 WT . Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (D) Rlim −/y mESCs expressing either empty vector (control), HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT (1–600), RNF12 1−205 (N-term) RNF12 326−423 (basic region) RNF12 Δ1–206 (ΔN), and RNF12 Δ326–423 (ΔBR) were subjected to chromatin fractionation. HA-RNF12, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (E) Quantification of HA-RNF12 deletion mutant protein levels observed in the chromatin fraction in (D) expressed relative to RNF12 WT . Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (F) RNF12/REX1 double knock-out (Rlim −/y ; Zfp42 −/− ) mESCs expressing FLAG-REX1 with either empty vector (control), HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT , or the indicated HA-RNF12 deletion mutants were treated with MG132 for 2 h and HA-RNF12 immunoprecipitated using HA resin. HA-RNF12 and FLAG-REX1 levels were determined by immunoblotting, and Ponceau S staining is shown as a loading control. Data are representative of n = 5 independent experiments. (G) Quantification of data from (F) represented as mean ± SEM (n = 5). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (H) Control (Rlim +/y ), RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ), and RNF12/REX1 double knock-out (Rlim −/y ; Zfp42 −/− ) mESCs expressing either empty vector (−) or HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT were subjected to chromatin fractionation. HA-RNF12, REX1, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (I) Quantification of HA-tagged mouse RNF12 WT protein levels observed in the chromatin fraction in (H) expressed as a percentage of total HA-RNF12. Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). (J) Electrophoretic mobility shift analysis of linearized pCAGGS plasmid DNA (0.5 μg) incubated with increasing concentrations (0.2–0.8 μg) of RNF12, REX1, and ACHE recombinant proteins and analysed on an 0.8% agarose gel. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments.

(A) Rlim +/y mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) were treated with DMSO or MG132 inhibitor for 1 h to stabilise ubiquitylated REX1 and subjected to chromatin fractionation. RNF12, REX1, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (B) REX1 ubiquitylation in soluble and chromatin fractions of Rlim +/y mESCs from (A) was quantified by determining relative average intensity of the fourth ubiquitylated band (REX1-Ub 4 ; indicated by an asterisk in (A)) and normalizing to total REX1 levels. Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (C) Rlim +/y and RNF12 knock-out (Rlim −/y ) mESCs were treated with MG132 inhibitor for 1 h subjected to chromatin fractionation. RNF12, REX1, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (D) REX1 ubiquitylation in the chromatin fraction of Rlim +/y and Rlim −/y mESCs from (C) was quantified by determining relative average intensity of the fourth ubiquitylated band (REX1-Ub 4 ; indicated by an asterisk in (C)) and normalizing to total REX1 levels. Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%. (E) Rlim −/y mESCs expressing either empty vector (control), mouse RNF12 WT , RNF12 W576Y , and RNF12 H569A,C572A were treated with DMSO or MG132 for 1 h and subjected to chromatin fractionation. RNF12, REX1, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels were determined by immunoblotting. Data are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (F) REX1 ubiquitylation in the chromatin fraction from (E) was quantified by determining relative average intensity of the fourth ubiquitylated band (REX1-Ub 4 ; indicated by an asterisk in (E)) and normalizing to total REX1 levels. Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). Statistical significance was determined by paired t test; two-sided, confidence level 95%.

Our demonstration that RNF12 and REX1 are co-localised to specific gene regulatory regions prompts the hypothesis that chromatin recruitment is a key event to enable RNF12 ubiquitylation of REX1 at specific genomic locations to regulate gene expression. Therefore, we measured REX1 ubiquitylation on chromatin and in other cellular compartments by stabilising ubiquitylated REX1 using the proteasome inhibitor MG132, performing chromatin fractionation, and specifically quantifying REX1 ubiquitylated species, which are distinguished as a series of distinct bands migrating at higher molecular weight than unmodified REX1 ( Fig 3A and B ). This analysis suggests that endogenous REX1 is heavily ubiquitylated in the chromatin fraction compared with other cellular compartments ( Fig 3A and B ). As expected, REX1 ubiquitylation is reduced in RNF12-deficient (Rlim −/y ) mESCs, although residual REX1 ubiquitylation is observed, particularly shorter ubiquitin chains ( Fig 3C ). Quantification confirms that REX1 ubiquitylation is reduced in RNF12-deficient mESCs ( Fig 3D ). RNF12-dependent REX1 ubiquitylation on chromatin is also increased in RNF12-deficient mESCs reconstituted with RNF12 WT , but not with catalytic-deficient mutants of RNF12 (RNF12 W576Y and RNF12 H569A,C572A ) ( Fig 3E and F ), indicating that REX1 ubiquitylation on chromatin requires RNF12 catalytic activity. Notably, two distinct RNF12 catalytic mutants have a similar impact on chromatin recruitment and REX1 ubiquitylation; RNF12 W576Y , which impairs interaction of RNF12 with E2 conjugating enzymes ( Bustos et al, 2018 ) and RNF12 H569A,C572A , which likely disrupts the folding of the RING domain.

Our findings suggest that RNF12 and REX1 largely occupy common genomic locations. However, the existence of genomic regions that are occupied by RNF12 and REX1 alone suggests distinct specificities for chromatin recruitment. We thus sought to determine the genome sequence motifs occupied by RNF12 and REX1. Analysis of REX1 genomic binding sites suggests enrichment of a consensus motif previously associated with the REX1/YY1/YY2 family of transcriptional regulators as expected ( Fig 2G ) ( Kim et al, 2007 ). Analysis of RNF12 recruitment sites, which largely overlap with REX1 recruitment sites ( Fig 2D ), nevertheless reveals a distinct sequence recruitment motif ( Fig 2G ). This is consistent with the existence of a sub-set of promoters engaged by either RNF12 or REX1 alone ( Fig 2D ), suggesting that these genes may be regulated by RNF12 or REX1 independently of the RNF12-REX1 axis. Indeed, we find that gene loci bound by either RNF12 or REX1 alone exhibit distinct predicted transcription factor binding profiles ( Fig S1E ), suggesting that different families of transcription factors may participate in regulation of these genes. Taken together, our findings indicate that although RNF12 and REX1 are largely recruited to shared genomic sites, this may occur via distinct sequence motifs, potentially enabling a sub-set of genes to be regulated by RNF12 via other transcription factors independently of the core RNF12-REX1 axis.

(A) Venn diagram showing the overlap between ChIP-seq peaks identified for REX1, RNF12 WT , and RNF12 H569A,C572A catalytically inactive mutant. (B) M-A plot showing the REX1-RNF12 WT shared peaks (grey), Rex1-unique peaks (red), and RNF12 WT- unique peaks (blue). On the x-axis, the A-value of each peak is shown, which is the average log 2 read densities of both datasets. The M-value on the y-axis is the log 2 ratio of read densities between REX1 and RNF12 WT . (C) Scatter plots showing the average scores per genomic bin (visualized as ln(score + 1)) between different combinations of the REX1, RNF12 WT , and RNF12 H569A,C572A datasets and the Pearson correlation coefficients for each comparison. (D) Genomic feature distribution of ChIP-seq peaks identified for RNF12 WT , RNF12 H569A,C572A , and REX1. (E) Differential transcription factor motif enrichment analysis between the REX1-unique and RNF12 WT -unique peaks. Each dot represents the enrichment of a particular motif from HOMER motif analysis on both sets of unique peaks. The most significant motif families are highlighted in different colours.

We first addressed whether RNF12 genome occupancy overlaps with that of REX1 in mESCs. Overlap analysis of significant peak regions from each ChIP-seq dataset suggests that RNF12 WT , RNF12 H569A,C572A , and REX1 are recruited to both unique and shared chromatin regions ( Fig S1A ). As the degree of overlap is highly dependent on the thresholds used during peak calling, we used MAnorm ( Shao et al, 2012 ) to quantitatively compare the signal at peaks, enabling the identification of common and shared peak regions. This quantitative peak analysis reveals that RNF12 WT , RNF12 H569A,C572A , and REX1 are largely recruited to shared genome sequences, with a small sub-set of genomic regions occupied by either RNF12 or REX1 alone ( Figs 2D and S1B ). Indeed, correlation analysis suggests a strong correlation between RNF12 and REX1 sites of genome occupancy ( Fig S1C ). Therefore, our data suggest that RNF12 and REX1 largely occupy common sites within the genome, in addition to a sub-set of genomic regions that are uniquely bound by either RNF12 or REX1.

As RNF12 and REX1 are located on chromatin, we next investigated the genomic regions occupied by these proteins. REX1 genome occupancy in mESCs has been determined previously by chromatin immunoprecipitation followed by DNA sequencing (ChIP-seq) ( Gontan et al, 2012 ), which prompted us to perform RNF12 ChIP-seq to investigate whether RNF12 and REX1 are recruited to specific and/or common locations. Undifferentiated female Rnf12 +/− mESCs treated with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 and expressing FLAG–V5-RNF12 WT or FLAG–V5-RNF12 H569A,C572A , a catalytically inactive mutant of RNF12 that likely disrupts folding of the catalytic RING domain, were used for ChIP-seq analyses to determine RNF12 genome occupancy.

(A) RNF12 WT knock-in (WT-KI) mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) were subjected to chromatin fractionation, and RNF12, REX1, βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), and phospho-Ser10 Histone H3 (pH3) levels determined by immunoblotting. TUBβ3 is used as a marker of the soluble fraction, and pH3 as a marker of the chromatin fraction. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments. (B) Quantification of the RNF12 signal observed in (A). Data are represented as the proportion of RNF12 in soluble and chromatin fractions. As the protein content of the soluble fraction is higher than that of the chromatin fraction, the relative proportion of protein in soluble versus chromatin fraction was calculated in all subsequent quantifications. Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). (C) Quantification of the REX1 signal observed in (A). Data represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). (D) Heatmap showing the enrichment of RNF12 WT , RNF12 H569A,C572A , and REX1 ChIP-seq data at REX1-RNF12 shared peaks and unique peaks identified by MAnorm. The signal in the region ±3 kb of the peak center is shown in the heatmap and summarized in the profile plot above. The colour bar shows the Poisson P-value (−log 10 ) calculated by MACS2 using control as lambda and treatment as observation, whereas the y-axis of the profile plot shows the mean Poisson P-value across all peaks of each category. (E) Peak count frequency relative to distance from transcriptional start sites of ChIP-seq peaks identified for RNF12 WT , RNF12 H569A,C572A , and REX1. (F) Genome browser view of the input-normalized tracks for RNF12 WT , RNF12 H569A,C572A , and REX1 at the Xist/Tsix locus. The y-axes show the −log 10 (Poisson P-value) as described in (D). (G) DNA sequence motif enrichment analysis of ChIP-seq sequences identified for RNF12 WT and REX1 (top hit shown).

Considering these findings, we explored the biological function of RNF12 chromatin recruitment. Using biochemical fractionation, we determined that RNF12 is present in both soluble cytoplasm/nucleoplasm and on chromatin alongside REX1 ( Fig 2A ). Effective separation of chromatin from other soluble nuclear/cytoplasmic material was confirmed by immunoblotting for βIII-tubulin (TUBβ3), a component of microtubules, and Histone H3 phospho-Ser10 (pH3), a core component of chromatin ( Fig 2A ). Quantification of the relative amounts of RNF12 and REX1 found on chromatin compared with the soluble cellular fraction indicates that a significant proportion of RNF12 (25.7% ± 11.4%) and REX1 (52.4% ± 18.8%) is recruited to chromatin ( Fig 2B and C ). As RNF12 ( Jiao et al, 2013 ; Bustos et al, 2020 ) and REX1 ( Gontan et al, 2012 ) are both localised to the nucleus, the remainder is most likely present in the nucleoplasm and/or other nuclear structures. These data therefore indicate that RNF12 is recruited to chromatin along with key substrate REX1, although the majority of RNF12 and a significant proportion of REX1 is found in other nuclear compartments.

We also compared our findings from RNF12 TurboID with previously published findings from RNF12 affinity-purification mass spectrometry (AP-MS) ( Gontan et al, 2012 ) (Table S4). DAVID functional enrichment analysis indicates that RNF12-interacting proteins identified by AP-MS are similarly enriched for chromatin-specific functions (Table S5). Only six proteins including known substrate REX1 were identified by both RNF12 TurboID and AP-MS ( Fig 1E ), presumably as a result of different technical approaches (AP-MS identifies stable interactions versus TurboID identification of proximal proteins) and biological contexts (AP-MS was performed on female mESCs differentiated for 3 d, whereas TurboID was performed on pluripotent male mESCs). However, of the common proteins, PCNA, SMU1, and WRNIP1 are chromatin associated ( Fig 1E ). In summary, our data strongly suggest that the chromatin environment forms a key component of RNF12 regulation and function, consistent with our previous data indicating that RNF12 is recruited to chromatin in mESCs ( Segarra-Fas et al, 2022 ).

Next, we interrogated priority RNF12 proximity-labelled proteins for further information about RNF12 regulation and/or function. As RNF12 is localised to the nucleus ( Fig 1B ) ( Jiao et al, 2013 ; Bustos et al, 2020 ), proteins with annotated nuclear localisation and/or function were prioritised from the >twofold enriched cohort (132 proteins; Table S2). We then performed Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) functional enrichment analysis ( Huang et al, 2009 ; Sherman et al, 2022 ), which incorporates many annotation terms including gene ontology (GO) and is more practical for analysis of focussed datasets in comparison with gene set enrichment analysis. DAVID indicates that nuclear RNF12 proximity-labelled proteins are significantly enriched for chromatin-specific functions, such as DNA damage response, regulation of gene expression, and DNA replication ( Fig 1D ). We also examined all statistically significant RNF12 proximal proteins identified by TurboID (P < 0.05). Although the dataset is too small to determine significantly enriched functions, several chromatin-associated factors are identified (highlighted in yellow) (Table S3).

(A) Rlim +/y mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) stably overexpressing HA-TurboID RNF12 and HA-TurboID control were treated with MG132, doxycycline, and biotin in triplicate. Levels of HA-TurboID RNF12 and HA-TurboID control were determined by immunoblotting and indicated by an asterisk. ERK1/2 is shown as a loading control. (B) Immunofluorescence analysis of doxycycline and biotin-treated Rlim +/y mESCs stably overexpressing HA-TurboID RNF12 and HA-TurboID control. HA, total RNF12, and Hoechst as a nuclear stain are shown. (C) Volcano plot showing relative change in protein abundance of biotinylated proteins comparing MG132, doxycycline, and biotin-treated Rlim +/y mESCs stably overexpressing HA-TurboID RNF12 to HA-TurboID control. Red data points indicate proteins displaying a >twofold increase in intensity in HA-TurboID RNF12-expressing mESCs. (D) Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery analysis showing enriched biological processes within the gene set encoding proteins with annotated nuclear localisation and/or function and which display >twofold increased intensity in HA-TurboID RNF12-overexpressing cells compared with control. (E) Venn diagram displaying the number of proteins identified to have >twofold increase in intensity in HA-TurboID RNF12-overexpressing cells relative to control, compared with the number of RNF12-interacting proteins identified by affinity-purification mass spectrometry ( Gontan et al, 2012 ). Proteins common to both datasets are indicated.

To address this question, we took a proximity ligation approach to identify RNF12 proximal proteins. TurboID labelling ( Branon et al, 2018 ) is a proximity ligation-based method that tethers a promiscuous biotin ligase to a protein of interest to rapidly biotinylate and identify proximal proteins. Thus, we fused TurboID machinery to the RNF12 N-terminus to identify proteins that are specifically labelled by RNF12 proximity. Expression of RNF12 TurboID and TurboID machinery alone was induced in mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs), incubated with biotin to induce proximity labelling, and treated with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 to stabilise RNF12 itself and proximal proteins that might otherwise be targeted for proteasomal degradation. Correct expression and nuclear localisation of HA-TurboID RNF12 were confirmed by immunoblotting ( Fig 1A ) and immunofluorescence ( Fig 1B ). RNF12 proximal proteins were then identified by streptavidin pull-down and mass spectrometry, and peptides and proteins were quantified to determine fold-change and statistical significance. Proteins whose labelling is increased >twofold in RNF12 TurboID samples relative to TurboID control were pinpointed (285 proteins; Fig 1C and Table S1); proof of principle for this utility of this approach to identify RNF12 proximal proteins was provided by identification of known substrate REX1 ( Fig 1C ).

Finally, as RNF12 is mutationally disrupted in patients with the X-linked intellectual disability disorder TOKAS, an attractive hypothesis states that RNF12 chromatin recruitment and the regulatory systems uncovered herein may be impacted by TOKAS variants. RNF12 TOKAS patient variants are found largely clustered in the catalytic RING domain or the BR. Therefore, a priority will be to determine the impact of RNF12 BR mutations on chromatin recruitment or whether these largely impact catalysis, as has been previously suggested ( Bustos et al, 2018 ).

In this study, we also reveal that RNF12 is recruited to a genomic consensus motif, which potentially enables REX1 ubiquitylation at specific genomic locations. In that regard, we show that most REX1 ubiquitylation occurs on chromatin, presumably at sites of RNF12 co-recruitment. This prompts the exciting hypothesis that REX1 is specifically ubiquitylated by RNF12 at gene regulatory elements, which could in principle facilitate transcriptional processivity and dynamics. However, although REX1 appears to play a key role as an accessory factor, it is not required for global recruitment of RNF12 to chromatin, suggesting the existence of other factors that determine sites of chromatin engagement. Future work will explore whether transcriptional components other than REX1 play a role or whether RNF12 encodes capacity to directly engage chromatin via its specific DNA binding consensus.

Yet to be resolved is structural detail of how RNF12 autoinhibition, chromatin recruitment, substrate engagement, and ubiquitylation are coordinated. Although the RNF12 BR is required for chromatin recruitment, REX1 engagement and ubiquitylation, REX1 itself does not play a major role in RNF12 chromatin recruitment, suggesting that these mechanisms are separable. However, REX1 may be required to recruit RNF12 to specific genomic locations. Indeed, the RNF12 BR is required for interaction with both chromatin and REX1, which facilitates REX1 ubiquitylation on chromatin. Furthermore, the mechanism by which the N-terminal region inhibits chromatin recruitment and ubiquitylation is not yet known. Our data suggests that the N-terminus makes autoinhibitory contacts to inhibit chromatin interaction and substrate engagement/ubiquitylation. In support of this notion, an RNF12 Alphafold structural prediction indicates that the N-terminal region may form direct contacts with the BR ( Fig S3 ), which may in turn occlude chromatin and/or substrate interaction sites. Whether this negative regulatory system is released by chromatin recruitment or by another signal remains to be determined. Interestingly, there are reported phosphorylation sites in proximity to the RNF12 N-terminal region, which may modulate chromatin engagement and/or substrate ubiquitylation.

In this article, we uncover a critical role for chromatin in regulation of substrate ubiquitylation and downstream regulation of gene expression by the RING-type E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF12/RLIM. We show that RNF12 is recruited to specific DNA sequence motifs on chromatin, including co-recruitment at sites occupied by a key substrate, the transcription factor ZFP42/REX1. Recruitment to these specific locations facilitates RNF12-mediated ubiquitylation of REX1, thereby inducing expression of RNF12-REX1-dependent genes, as measured by the long-non-coding RNA Xist, which coordinates X-chromosome inactivation. Furthermore, we reveal the mechanism underpinning chromatin recruitment, whereby a conserved RNF12 basic region (BR) independent of the catalytic RING domain is absolutely required. In addition, we show that the BR and another non-RING element at the N-terminal region perform key regulatory functions on chromatin. The RNF12 BR is required for chromatin recruitment, substrate engagement, and ubiquitylation, whereas the N-terminal region performs an autoinhibitory function, which prevents chromatin recruitment, substrate engagement, and ubiquitylation ( Fig 7C ). In combination, this system is required for RNF12 substrate ubiquitylation and regulation of gene expression, providing insight into mechanisms by which ubiquitylation at gene promoters ensures specific transcriptional responses.

mESC culture and transfection Male mESCs were obtained from the laboratory of Janet Rossant (SickKids Research Institute, Toronto). RNF12 WT knock-in (WT-KI) (Bustos et al, 2018), RNF12 knock-out (Rlim−/y) (Bustos et al, 2018) and RNF12/REX1 double knock-out (Rlim−/y; Zfp42−/−) (Bustos et al, 2020) mESCs were described previously. mESCs were cultured in 0.1% gelatin (wt/vol) coated plates in ES-DMEM containing 10% (vol/vol) FBS, 5% (vol/vol) knock-out serum replacement, 2 mM glutamine, 0.1 mM MEM, non-essential amino acids, penicillin/streptomycin, 1 mM sodium pyruvate (all Thermo Fisher Scientific), 0.1 mM β-mercaptoethanol (Sigma-Aldrich), and 20 ng/ml GST-tagged leukemia inhibitory factor (Medical Research Council Protein Phosphorylation and Ubiquitin Unit Reagents and Services [MRC-PPU R&S] http://mrcppureagents.dundee.ac.uk) at 37°C with 5% CO 2 in a water-saturated incubator. cDNA plasmid clones were transfected in mESCs with Lipofectamine LTX (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer instructions. All cells were tested monthly for mycoplasma contamination.

TurboID cell lines TurboID stable mESC lines were generated using lentiviral transduction. HEK293T cells (CRL-3216; ATCC) were transfected with each construct and third-generation lentiviral packaging plasmids (VPK-206; Cell BioLabs) using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) as per the manufacturer’s recommendation. Transfected cells were incubated at 37°C for 6 h, replenished with fresh medium, and further incubated at 32°C for 72 h. The culture media was filtered through a 0.45 μm filter, concentrated by ultra-centrifugation (20,000g and 4°C), resuspended in growth media, and added to mESCs along with Polybrene (4 μg/ml; Santa Cruz Biotechnology). 96 h after transduction, puromycin (6 μg/ml; Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added to select for transduced cells. Established cell lines were grown in 20 μg/ml puromycin. All cells were tested monthly for mycoplasma contamination.

ChIP-seq cell lines Cell lines stably expressing 2xFLAG-V5-RNF12 and 2xFLAG–V5-RNF12H569A,C572A were generated by electroporation of Rlim+/− (also termed Rnf12+/−) female mESCs F1 2-1 (129/Sv-Cast/Ei) (Jonkers et al, 2009), with pCAG-2xFLAG–V5-Rnf12 or pCAG-2xFLAG–V5-Rnf12H569A,C572A vectors followed by puromycin selection. The coding sequence of Rnf12 was amplified from mESC cDNA and cloned into a TOPO blunt vector (Invitrogen). Rnf12H569A,C572A mutant was generated by PCR-site-directed mutagenesis. For mammalian expression, the WT and mutant Rnf12 coding sequences were subcloned into the pCAG-2xFLAG-V5 vector.

cDNA plasmids TurboID plasmids were made using In-Fusion Recombination (Takara Bio USA, Inc.). 3xHA-TurboID was amplified from 3xHA-TurboID-NLS pcDNA3 (plasmid #107171; Addgene) and inserted into empty pCW57.1 (plasmid #41393; Addgene) using the NheI and BamHI restriction enzyme (RE) sites, with the addition of AgeI RE site built into the 3′ primer. 3xHA-TurboID pCW57.1 was used as the control plasmid. RNF12WT was amplified via PCR from pCAGGS RNF12 (MRC-PPU R&S) and inserted into 3xHA-TurboID pCW57.1 at AgeI and BamHI RE sites. All other cDNA plasmids are available from MRC-PPU R&S and were verified by DNA sequencing (MRC-PPU DNA Sequencing Service) using DYEnamic ET terminator chemistry (Amersham Biosciences) on Applied Biosystems 3730 automated capillary DNA sequencers.

TurboID proximity-labelled protein purification Large-scale TurboID pulldowns were performed in triplicate, as described in (May & Roux, 2019). In brief, three 15 cm plates per condition at 6 × 104 cells/cm2 were plated in presence of doxycycline (1 mg/ml) (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 18 h. Cells were then treated with 10 μM MG132 together with 50 μM biotin (Sigma-Aldrich) for 4 h to inhibit proteasome degradation and to induce biotinylation, respectively. Cells were washed twice with PBS and lysed in 8 M urea, 50 mM Tris pH 7.4 containing protease inhibitor (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and DTT, incubated with universal nuclease (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and sonicated to further shear DNA. Lysates were precleared with Gelatin Sepharose 4B beads (GE Healthcare) for 2 h and then incubated with Streptavidin Sepharose High Performance beads (GE Healthcare) for 4 h. Streptavidin beads were washed four times with 8 M urea, 50 mM Tris pH 7.4 wash buffer, and resuspended in 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate with 1 mM biotin. To analyse post-pulldown fractions by immunoblot, 10% of the post-pulldown bead fractions were used.

Mass spectrometry analysis Protein samples were reduced, alkylated, and digested on-bead using filter-aided sample preparation (Wiśniewski et al, 2009) with sequencing-grade modified porcine trypsin (Promega). Tryptic peptides were separated by reverse-phase XSelect CSH C18 2.5 μm resin (Waters) on an in-line 150 × 0.075 mm column using an UltiMate 3000 RSLCnano system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Peptides were eluted using a 60-min gradient from 98:2 to 65:35 buffer A:B ratio (Buffer A = 0.1% formic acid, 0.5% acetonitrile, Buffer B = 0.1% formic acid, 99.9% acetonitrile). Eluted peptides were ionized by electrospray (2.4 kV), followed by mass spectrometric analysis on an Orbitrap Fusion Tribrid mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). MS data were acquired using the FTMS analyzer in profile mode at a resolution of 240,000 over a range of 375–1,500 m/z. After HCD activation, MS/MS data were acquired using the ion trap analyzer in centroid mode and normal mass range with normalized collision energy of 28–31% depending on charge state and precursor selection range. Proteins were identified by database search using MaxQuant (Max Planck Institute) label-free quantification with a parent ion tolerance of 2.5 ppm and a fragment ion tolerance of 0.5 Da. Scaffold Q+S (Proteome Software) was used to verify MS/MS-based peptide and protein identifications. Protein identifications were accepted if they could be established with less than 1.0% false discovery and contained at least two identified peptides. Protein probabilities were assigned by the Protein Prophet algorithm (Nesvizhskii et al, 2003).

ChIP-seq methodology The ChIP-seq experiments were performed as described (Soler et al, 2011) with minor modifications. For the RNF12 ChIP-seq experiments, 1 × 108 undifferentiated female ESCs expressing V5-tagged RNF12, V5-tagged RNF12H569A,C572A, and control WT ESCs were cultured without feeders until they reached 80% confluence. Cells were treated for 3 h with 15 μM MG132 proteasome inhibitor. All buffers used contained protease inhibitor cocktail tablet (Roche) and 15 μM MG132. The medium was removed, and cells were washed three times with PBS. Cells were then cross-linked by incubating with PBS containing 2 mM DSG (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 45 min at room temperature (RT) on a rotating platform. After the incubation, cells were washed three times with PBS. In the last wash, formaldehyde was added to 1% final concentration and incubated for 10 min at RT, followed by the addition of glycine to a final concentration of 0.125 M, and cells were incubated for an additional 5 min at RT to quench the reaction. Cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS, then scraped and collected in cold PBS. The fixed cell pellets were resuspended in lysis buffer (10 mM Tris–HCl pH 7.5, 1 mM EDTA, 0.5 mM EGTA) and incubated 10 min on ice. Samples were sonicated on ice using a Sanyo Soniprep 150 sonicator (amplitude 9, 37 cycles of 15 s on and 30 s off) to a DNA fragment size in the range of 300–800 nucleotides. The sonicated chromatin samples were centrifuged at 17,000g for 5 min at 4°C. Chromatin was then diluted to a final volume of 10 ml with dilution buffer (0.01% SDS, 1.1% Triton X-100, 1.2 mM EDTA, 16.7 mM Tris–HCl pH 8.0, 167 mM NaCl), precleared, and immunoprecipitated overnight at 4°C with 60 μl of pre-blocked V5 agarose beads (Sigma-Aldrich) for each ChIP-seq experiment. Beads were washed twice with low salt buffer (0.1% SDS, 1% Triton X-100, 2 mM EDTA, 20 mM Tris–HCl pH 8.0, 150 mM NaCl), followed by two washes with high salt buffer (0.1% SDS, 1% Triton X-100, 2 mM EDTA, 20 mM Tris–HCl pH 8.0, 500 mM NaCl), two washes with LiCl buffer (0.25 M LiCl, 1% NP-40, 1% sodium deoxycholate, 1 mM EDTA, 10 mM Tris–HCl pH 8.0), and two washes with TE buffer (10 mM Tris–HCl pH 8.0, 1 mM EDTA). Each wash step was performed for 10 min at 4°C on a rotating platform. Chromatin was eluted with 500 μl of elution buffer (1% SDS; 0.1 M NaHCO 3 in H 2 O). Chromatin was de-crosslinked by adding 20 μl of 5 M NaCl and incubating at 65°C for 4 h. Then, 10 μl of 0.5 M EDTA, 20 μl of 1 M Tris–HCl pH 6.5, 20 μg of proteinase K were added and incubated at 45°C for 1 h to degrade proteins. DNA was then Phenol–Chloroform extracted and resuspended in 20 μl of H 2 O. The concentration was then measured. Purified ChIP-DNA was prepared for sequencing according to the Illumina protocol and sequenced on a HiSeq 2000 sequencer (Illumina), resulting in 36-bp single reads.

Pharmacological inhibition Cycloheximide (CHX) was used at a final concentration of 350 μM and MG132 at a final concentration of 10 μM unless otherwise stated.

mESC lysate preparation mESCs were harvested using lysis buffer (20 mM Tris–HCl pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% NP-40 [vol/vol], 0.5% sodium deoxycholate [wt/vol], 10 mM β-glycerophosphate, 10 mM sodium pyrophosphate, 1 mM NaF, 2 mM Na 3 VO 4 , and 0.1 U/ml Complete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail Tablets [Roche]). BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to measure protein concentration of lysates obtained according to manufacturer’s instructions. A BSA protein curve was used as a standard to calculate protein concentration. For total protein extraction, lysis buffer was supplemented with 0.1% SDS, 2 mM MgCl 2 , and Benzonase (1:500; Sigma-Aldrich).

Chromatin fractionation Method for separation of the soluble and chromatin fractions was based on Ballabeni et al (2004). mESCs were harvested by addition of Trypsin-EDTA (Gibco), transferred to a microcentrifuge tube, and washed with cold PBS. Cells were centrifuged at 500g for 5 min and the resulting pellet was resuspended in CSK buffer (0.5% Triton X-100, 10 mM Hepes pH 7.4, 100 mM NaCl, 300 mM sucrose, 3 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM EGTA, 0.1 U/ml complete protease inhibitor cocktail tablets [Roche], and 20 μl/ml of 50X phosphatase inhibitor cocktail [5 mM NaF, 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 , 1 mM sodium pyrophosphate, 1 mM β-glycerophosphate]). Samples were incubated on ice for 5 min, and after centrifugation at 1,350g for 5 min, the supernatant (soluble fraction) was saved to a new microcentrifuge tube. Pellet was washed three times with CSK buffer (centrifugations were for 3 min at 1,350g) and the final pellet was resuspended with NaCl buffer (0.1% Triton X-100, 50 mM Tris–HCL pH 7.4, 250 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 50 mM NaF, protease and phosphatase inhibitors, 2 mM MgCl 2 benzonase [1:500; Sigma-Aldrich]). Samples were incubated in NaCl buffer on ice for 30 min with resuspension every 10 min. Samples were then centrifuged at 16,000g for 15 min, and the supernatant (chromatin fraction) was saved. The chromatin fraction was then centrifuged at 16,000g for 15 min to remove any chromatin contamination, and supernatant was used for further analysis.

Immunoprecipitation For HA-tagged protein immunoprecipitation, 10 μl Pierce Anti-HA Magnetic Beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used. Beads were washed three times with lysis buffer and incubated with 1 mg mESC protein lysate overnight at 4°C. Beads were then washed three times with lysis buffer supplemented with 500 mM NaCl. In each step, beads were separated using a magnetic stand, and the supernatant was discarded. LDS sample buffer was used to elute proteins bound to beads, and samples were heated for 5 min at 95°C.

Immunoblotting Commercial NuPAGE 4–12% Bis–Tris SDS–PAGE gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used to load denatured protein samples or protein eluates from pulldown experiments. SDS–PAGE gels were then transferred to polyvinylidene fluoride membranes (Merck Millipore) and incubated with primary antibodies diluted in TBS-T (20 mM Tris–HCl pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl supplemented with 0.2% [vol/vol] Tween-20 [Sigma-Aldrich]) containing 5% non-fat milk buffer (wt/vol) at 4°C overnight. FLAG-HRP and HA-HRP conjugated primaries antibodies were incubated for 1 h at RT. Membranes were then washed three times with TBS-T and incubated with secondary antibody for 1 h at RT. Finally, membranes were washed three times with TBS-T and subjected to chemiluminescence detection with Immobilon Western Chemiluminescent HRP substrate (Merck Millipore) using a Gel-Doc XR+ System (Bio-Rad). Images were analysed and quantified using Image Lab software (Bio-Rad).

Protein purification Mouse RNF12WT, RNF12W576Y and RNF12∆N, RNF12∆BR, RNF12∆BR1, RNF12∆BR2, and RNF12∆BR3 mutants were cloned into pGEX-6P-1 (Cytiva). GST-tagged proteins were purified from BL21-CodonPlus (DE3)-RIPL Competent E. coli (Agilent, 230280) as follows; colonies from a LB ampicillin (100 μg/ml) plate were transferred into liquid LB media supplemented with ampicillin (1:1,000 dilution) and cultured in a 2 litre flask at 37°C until OD600 reached 0.8. 10 μM IPTG (Sigma-Aldrich) was added to induce protein expression, and bacteria were incubated at 15°C with shaking at 180 rpm overnight. Bacteria were then harvested at 4,200g in a JS 4.2 series rotor (Beckman Coulter) for 30 min at 4°C, and the resulting pellet was resuspended in 40 ml of lysis buffer (50 mM Tris–HCl pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, 1 mM DTT, and two tablets of Complete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail Tablets [Roche] per 100 ml lysis buffer). Bacteria were lysed by 2 min sonication with 15 s pulses on/off, and the extract was centrifuged at 40,000g for 25 min at 4°C. The supernatant was then incubated with Glutathione Sepharose 4B beads (MRC-PPU R&S) for 90 min on a rotating wheel at 4°C. Samples were then washed three times with protein buffer (50 mM Tris–HCl pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, 1 mM DTT), and proteins were cleaved from GST and eluted from beads using PreScission Protease (MRC-PPU R&S) at 4°C overnight. Supernatant was separated from beads using a Poly-Prep Chromatography Column (Bio-Rad) and concentrated using an Amicon Ultra-15 Centrifugal Filter Unit 10 kD molecular weight cut-off (Millipore). Protein samples were aliquoted and flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen for storage at −80°C. Recombinant ACHE (acetylcholinesterase) protein was produced by Florent Colomb in Dr. Henry McSorley’s laboratory (School of Life Sciences, University of Dundee) as described previously (Vacca et al, 2020).

RNF12 in vitro ubiquitylation assays RNF12 recombinant protein (140 nM) was incubated with 20 μl ubiquitylation mix containing 0.1 μM UBE1, 0.05 μM UBE2D1 (UBCH5A), 1.5 μg REX1, 2 μM Cy5-Ubiquitin (South Bay Bio), 0.5 mM Tris (2-carboxyethyl) phosphine (TCEP) pH 7.5, 5 mM ATP, 50 mM Tris–HCl pH 7.5 and 5 mM MgCl 2 . Reactions were incubated for 30 min at 30°C, stopped with 2x LDS-reducing agent mix and heated for 5 min at 95°C. REX1 recombinant protein and UBE1 and UBE2D1 enzymes were produced by MRC-PPU R&S and purified via standard protocols (http://mrcppureagents.dundee.ac.uk/).

EMSA pGEX6P-1 plasmid DNA was linearized by BamHI and NotI restriction enzymes and further purified using NucleoSpin Gel and PCR Clean-up Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. 0.05 μg of linearized plasmid was incubated with 0.2–0.8 μg of recombinant proteins in 10 μl TE buffer (10 mM Tris–HCl pH 8.0, 1 mM EDTA) at 37°C for 1 h. Samples were run on a 0.8% agarose gel and analysed using a Chemidoc Imaging System (Bio-Rad).

Extraction of RNA and quantitative RT–PCR mESCs transfected with the indicated cDNA plasmids were cultured for 48 h until confluent. For Xist induction analysis, Rlim+/y mESCs were transfected as described and cultured for 72 h in LIF-deficient media before lysis. RNA was extracted using an Omega total RNA extraction kit (Omega Biotek) (column-based system) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The obtained RNA was then converted to cDNA using the iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. qRT-PCR primers (Life Technologies) were 20–24 bp with a melting temperature of 58–62°C. Sequences were either acquired from PrimerBank database (https://pga.mgh.harvard.edu/primerbank/) or designed with the use of the Primer3 software. Specificity of each primer was predicted in silico with the use of the NCBI Primer-Blast software (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/tools/primer-blast/). qRT-PCR was performed using a SsoFast EvaGreen Supermix (Bio-Rad) in 384-well plates and a CFX384 real-time PCR system (Bio-Rad). Each sample consisted of 10 μl of a master mix containing 5.5 μl of SYBR Green, 440 nM forward and reverse primers, 1 μl cDNA, and nuclease-free water. Relative RNA levels were expressed using the ΔΔC t method and normalized to Gapdh expression. Data were analysed in Excel software and plotted making use of GraphPad Prism 9.3.0 software.

Immunofluorescence Cells grown on gelatin-coated glass coverslips were fixed in 3% (wt/vol) PFA/PBS for 10 min and permeabilized by 0.4% (wt/vol) Triton X-100/PBS for 15 min. Cells were then blocked with a 1% fish gelatin (wt/vol) in PBS solution for 30 min in a humid chamber. Primary antibodies were diluted in 1% fish gelatin (wt/vol) in PBS solution and added to cells for 2 h at RT in a humid chamber. Cells were washed three times with PBS, and secondary antibodies were tagged to a fluorophore diluted in 1% fish gelatin (wt/vol) in PBS. For labelling RNF12 deletion mutants, rabbit anti-hemagglutinin (HA) was used (Abcam). The primary antibody was detected using Alexa Fluor 546–conjugated goat anti-rabbit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For labelling 3xHA TurboID fusion proteins, a mouse anti-HA antibody was used (Covance). The primary antibody was detected using Alexa Fluor 568–conjugated goat anti-mouse. Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated streptavidin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to detect biotinylated proteins. DNA was detected with Hoechst dye 33342 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Coverslips were mounted using 10% (wt/vol) Mowiol 4-88 (Polysciences). Epifluorescence images were captured as z-projections using a Nikon A1R confocal microscope and analysed by the NIS-Elements software. For localization of RNF12 deletion mutants, images were acquired using a Leica-SP8 confocal laser scanning microscope (63x oil immersion objective, NA 1.4) and processed using FlowJo.

Protein sequence analysis RNF12 protein alignment was performed using Clustal Omega (EMBL-EBI), and graphical representation was generated using ESPript (Robert & Gouet, 2014).