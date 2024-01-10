BNB Chain Experiences Exponential Growth, Setting New Records in Daily Active Users (DAU) and Total Value Locked (TVL)

BNB Reaches New Records in Daily Active Users (DAU) and Total Value Locked (TVL)

DAU, UAE, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout December 2023, BNB Chain’s L1 BNB Smart Chain (BSC), achieved a milestone with a daily DAU of nearly 1.2 million, representing a 22% increase in growth and its highest monthly average. Simultaneously, BNB Chain’s L2 opBNB experienced a tripling of its daily active users (DAU), reaching almost 260,000 users in December.

Throughout Q4 2023, BSC and opBNB emerged as two of the top three fastest-growing chains, signaling a strong upward trend in user adoption. The momentum has continued into January of 2024 with strong AI and GameFi projects driving growth to bring BSC and opBNB an average of 1.57 million and 780,000 daily active users respectively. During this time, opBNB was positioned as the second most active chain among all L2s.

Meanwhile, opBNB's TVL has grown from $1 million in October 2023 to over $15 million currently. Multiple factors, such as BNB Chain’s TVL Incentive Program and strong TVL performance across prominent DeFi projects contributed to the increase of opBNB's TVL.

Strong performance coupled with continued launchpool activity from DeFi projects also led to a notable TVL increase on BSC. Monthly average TVL on BSC grew by more than 25% between October of 2023 and January of 2024, rising from $3.94B to $5.1B.

Also contributing to the surge is the fact that BSC has been leading as the number one EVM chain for inscription mint addresses. BSC is an ideal venue for inscriptions due to its high throughput and scalability, low gas fees, and rapid transaction finality that allows transactions to be confirmed within approximately 7 seconds.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that seeks to remove barriers to Web3 adoption. Powered by BNB, it includes the world’s largest L1 blockchain, the EVM-compatible BNB Smart Chain, and fosters a multi-chain ecosystem with BNB Greenfield and opBNB. Offering ultra-low gas fees and superior TPS, the BNB Chain ecosystem hosts thousands of dApps across DeFi, metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs and infrastructure, each of which add value to its ecosystem.

BNB Chain fosters impactful Web3 innovation with its BNB Chain Builder Support Program. This includes the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program, run in partnership with Binance Labs and CMC Labs.

