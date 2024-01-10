Proficient Health and Community Care Physician Network Announce Strategic Partnership

Proficient Health and Community Care Physician Network Partner to Enhance Healthcare Connectivity in North Carolina Through Better Referral Management

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proficient Health has partnered with Community Care Physician Network (CCPN), the largest independent physician-led network in North Carolina, to offer North Carolina healthcare providers a better way to manage referrals.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing healthcare connectivity and improving the overall patient referral process. Proficient Health's referral management platform facilitates communication and collaboration by enabling healthcare organizations to easily generate, track, and manage all patient referrals and effortlessly connect with one another through our mobile app. Proficient Health's referrals dashboard is currently helping over 800 North Carolina practice locations close the loop on referrals and improve patient care. By integrating this technology into CCPN's network, healthcare professionals within the network will have access to their own referral dashboard, secure messaging, and real-time reporting, leading to more efficient and effective healthcare delivery.

“At Proficient Health, we are committed to transforming healthcare communication and we are excited to create more connected communities across North Carolina in partnership with Community Care Physician Network,” said Robb Hutchison, CEO of Proficient Health. “Our platform will empower CCPN’s healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care while enhancing overall operational efficiency.”

CCPN, known for its dedication to advancing healthcare services, recognizes the value of adopting innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its network. This partnership with Proficient Health is expected to foster increased connectivity, improve care coordination, and ultimately contribute to better health outcomes for the North Carolina community.

Dr. Conrad Flick, partner of Family Medical Associates of Raleigh, says “My staff is very pleased with using the Proficient Health Platform for referrals. In a value-based health care environment, it has helped us more efficiently manage patients and improve their care.”

About Community Care Physician Network (CCPN)

CCPN is a physician-led, clinically- integrated network that helps independent primary care physicians deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. CCPN’s experience and infrastructure turn data into actionable insights and drive quality improvement, measurement, and reporting. Through CCPN, physicians work with peers to improve and coordinate care across conditions, providers, settings and time. CCPN helps practices better manage complex patients while hitting quality targets under value-based reimbursement arrangements. For more information, visit communitycarephysiciannetwork.com.

About Proficient Health

Proficient Health's referrals management platform enables healthcare organizations to easily generate, track, and manage all referrals. We eliminate the need for faxing and phone calls and help your practice automate the referral process. Our referrals dashboard is helping over 800 North Carolina practices close the loop on referrals and improve patient care. With our mobile solution, providers can stop playing phone tag and effortlessly connect with one another, freeing up valuable time in their schedules. Proficient Health's built-in reporting tools allow you to better manage your referral process. To learn more about Proficient Health, please visit www.proficienthealth.com.

