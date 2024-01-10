Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,250 in the last 365 days.

EU4Digital launches data governance strategies activity for quality public data in Eastern Partnership

To respond to the growing demand for high-quality and easily accessible public data in the Eastern Partnership region, the EU-funded EU4Digital Facility kicked off its new data governance strategies activity last December.

The new activity,  part of the eTrust and Cross-border Digital Services thematic area of EU4Digital activities, aims to build a data governance strategy framework and develop country-specific recommendations for Eastern partner countries’ national strategies in the field.

In the upcoming stages of the new activity area, EU4Digital will focus on designing the data governance strategy framework and initiating a state-of-play analysis of data governance practices in the Eastern partner countries. This will encompass legal, technical and organisational perspectives.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Digital launches data governance strategies activity for quality public data in Eastern Partnership

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more