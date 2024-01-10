EU4Digital launches data governance strategies activity for quality public data in Eastern Partnership

To respond to the growing demand for high-quality and easily accessible public data in the Eastern Partnership region, the EU-funded EU4Digital Facility kicked off its new data governance strategies activity last December.

The new activity, part of the eTrust and Cross-border Digital Services thematic area of EU4Digital activities, aims to build a data governance strategy framework and develop country-specific recommendations for Eastern partner countries’ national strategies in the field.

In the upcoming stages of the new activity area, EU4Digital will focus on designing the data governance strategy framework and initiating a state-of-play analysis of data governance practices in the Eastern partner countries. This will encompass legal, technical and organisational perspectives.

