MonTen Soda Revolutionises Home Beverages with Sustainable Elegance
EINPresswire.com/ -- MonTen Soda, founded by Cole Williams and Troy Siemens, introduces a groundbreaking line of soda makers reshaping the home beverage landscape. Renowned for affordability, sustainability, and style, MonTen Soda's offerings empower consumers with a lifestyle choice in the flourishing sparkling water market.
"At MonTen Soda, we're not just crafting a beverage maker; we're shaping a lifestyle choice," states Cole Williams, co-founder of MonTen Soda. "Partnering with Troy, we merge our design and luxury e-commerce expertise to set a new standard in home appliances. Our shared dedication to quality ensures MonTen Soda is not just a product; it's a testament to our passion for enhancing lifestyles."
MonTen Soda's Steel Range, featuring polished steel, copper, matte white, and matte black finishes, stands out by offering affordable elegance without compromising on quality. These on-bench appliances, made from marine-grade steel housing and polished, plated, or Coated to a unique finish, deliver an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles, embodying the brand's commitment to sustainability.
Noteworthy for their quality, MonTen Soda's products have gained recognition in hotels and beach clubs. From major clients like Alila by World of Hyatt, Westin, Grand Mercure and Hard Rock, to renowned beach clubs such as Atlas 'world's biggest beach club' La Brisa, and Potato Head. Our soda makers bring commercial excellence to your kitchen. Collaborations with these renowned brands showcase MonTen Soda's growing prestige.
We are thrilled to announce that MonTen Soda is now available on Amazon US at the attractive price point from $160 USD
With successful launches in Australia and New Zealand, experiencing a remarkable 200% YoY growth, MonTen Soda has expanded to Indonesia, securing partnerships with prestigious hotels, beach clubs, and high-end restaurants. Positive five-star customer reviews and upcoming innovations like glass bottles and carbonated syrups underscore MonTen Soda's commitment to excellence.
In November 2023, MonTen Soda ventured into the US and European markets, signaling confidence in global appeal and establishing itself as a key player in the sparkling water market.
For more details about MonTen Soda and its innovative soda makers, visit the official website at www.montensoda.com
Cole Williams
"At MonTen Soda, we're not just crafting a beverage maker; we're shaping a lifestyle choice," states Cole Williams, co-founder of MonTen Soda. "Partnering with Troy, we merge our design and luxury e-commerce expertise to set a new standard in home appliances. Our shared dedication to quality ensures MonTen Soda is not just a product; it's a testament to our passion for enhancing lifestyles."
MonTen Soda's Steel Range, featuring polished steel, copper, matte white, and matte black finishes, stands out by offering affordable elegance without compromising on quality. These on-bench appliances, made from marine-grade steel housing and polished, plated, or Coated to a unique finish, deliver an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles, embodying the brand's commitment to sustainability.
Noteworthy for their quality, MonTen Soda's products have gained recognition in hotels and beach clubs. From major clients like Alila by World of Hyatt, Westin, Grand Mercure and Hard Rock, to renowned beach clubs such as Atlas 'world's biggest beach club' La Brisa, and Potato Head. Our soda makers bring commercial excellence to your kitchen. Collaborations with these renowned brands showcase MonTen Soda's growing prestige.
We are thrilled to announce that MonTen Soda is now available on Amazon US at the attractive price point from $160 USD
With successful launches in Australia and New Zealand, experiencing a remarkable 200% YoY growth, MonTen Soda has expanded to Indonesia, securing partnerships with prestigious hotels, beach clubs, and high-end restaurants. Positive five-star customer reviews and upcoming innovations like glass bottles and carbonated syrups underscore MonTen Soda's commitment to excellence.
In November 2023, MonTen Soda ventured into the US and European markets, signaling confidence in global appeal and establishing itself as a key player in the sparkling water market.
For more details about MonTen Soda and its innovative soda makers, visit the official website at www.montensoda.com
Cole Williams
MonTen Soda
email us here