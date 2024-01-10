New Opinions: Jan. 10

Highlight: The State’s accompanying statement filed with the notice of appeal must explain the relevance of the suppressed evidence and not merely paraphrase the statutory language. But the Court may consider the appeal if the facts clearly demonstrate the relevance of the suppressed evidence.

The scope of a driver’s consent to search a vehicle may or may not extend to all property in the vehicle. Whether a driver’s consent to search a vehicle extends to particular containers within the vehicle may depend on whether the container has identifying markings or characteristics indicating ownership by someone other than the driver.

The State has the burden to prove a person consented to a search. To sustain a finding of consent, the State must show affirmative conduct by the person alleged to have consented that is consistent with the giving of consent, rather than merely showing that the person took no affirmative actions to stop the police from searching.